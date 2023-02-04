The race for the 2024 elections is on. But who will face Trump? | donald trump





The kick-off has been given and the race for the White House is on. But in Iowa, where the nation’s first Republican caucuses are only a year away, the landscape is icy and snowy and eerily quiet.

It’s no big mystery why: the Donald Trump effect.

These people need to look at Trump’s polling numbers and that’s why there’s a lag, said Art Cullen, editor of the Iowas Storm Lake Times. Trump and [Florida governor Ron] DeSantis does this fight around the ring. Others watch to see if someone takes a hit and gives them an opening.

At the same point in 2019, at least a dozen Democratic presidential candidates had either traveled to Iowa or announced plans to travel there soon. We used to get one every two weeks, Cullen recalled, noting that the first major candidates forum was held in March.

But of the potential Republican hopefuls for 2024, only former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has made it so far this year, while South Carolina senator Tim Scott and former nominee Kari Lake for governor of Arizona, considered a possible running mate for Trump, lined up appearances later this month.

Trump, the only declared candidate so far, has yet to go to Iowa but his campaign is finally kicking into high gear. Last weekend, the former US president addressed Republicans at small-scale events in two other early voting states, New Hampshire and South Carolina, promising to finish the unfinished business of returning the vote. America Great Again. It issues political statements, builds infrastructure, and unveils mentions that signal: catch me if you can.

Kari Lake is considered a possible Trump running mate for Donald Trump. Photography: Rex/Shutterstock

It’s a surprisingly orthodox approach from the less conventional candidates. The 76-year-old has been impeached twice, blamed for thousands of deaths in the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged a violent coup on January 6, 2021. He faces multiple criminal investigations and yet , with remarkable recklessness, impersonating the incumbent in all but name and bets on short-memory voters.

He also throws the gauntlet to potential challengers, daring them to make the first move. While there are signs that some are preparing to confront him, none have yet launched a full-frontal attack on Trump or Trumpism, apparently keen to earn his ire and alienate his base.

Bill Whalen, a former media consultant for California politicians including former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, said: I don’t think anyone wants to come forward and be a mean wrestler, be seen as the heel whose sole purpose is simply to attack Donald Trump. This is not a ticket to success and its crushing because Trump will fight back. What’s the old adage about wrestling with the pig in the mud: you get dirty and the pig gets more out of it than you do.

It emerged this week that Nikki Haley, 51, who was governor of South Carolina before serving as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, plans to announce her candidacy in Charleston on February 15. In 2021, Haley told The Associated Press she wouldn’t run if President Trump did run, but she’s since changed her mind, telling Fox News she could be part of a new change in leadership. generation.

In South Carolina last Saturday, Trump told WIS-TV that Haley had called him several days earlier to ask for his advice. She said she would never run against me because I was the greatest president, but people change their minds and they change what’s in their hearts, he said. So I said, if your heart wants to do it, you have to go.

Trump descends with a hammer, an anvil and a vault from heavenJohn Zogby

Trump appears more threatened and less courteous to DeSantis, who won re-election in a landslide in Florida and beats him in some opinion polls. Trump, who has helped elevate DeSantis in the past, dubbed him Ron DeSanctimonious and said challenging DeSantis for the 2024 nomination would be a great act of disloyalty.

But even DeSantis, who is not expected to declare himself until the Florida legislature adjourns in the spring, has been firing his shots so far. He responded to Trump’s attack with only a coded rebuke, contrasting his own success with Trump’s failure at the polls in 2020: Not only were we re-elected, but we won with the highest percentage of votes. highest of all Republican governors. candidate has in the history of the State of Florida.

Other possible candidates such as Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence and his ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been similarly cautious in criticizing their former boss, taking the hit at the improvises while praising his administration and their roles in it. Attacking Trump directly carries enormous political risks, as rivals such as Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio discovered through name-calling, insults and humiliation in 2016.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also widely seen as a candidate for the 2024 presidential race. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

John Zogby, author and pollster, said: There is a feeling that alienating Donald Trump is a very thankless task. Trump descends with a hammer, anvil and a vault from heaven. While it’s clear that much of the magic is gone from Trump, he can do some serious damage at the same time. He still has his own forum and he still has his own followers and he can suck all the negative oxygen out. Whether Trump wins or loses, he blocks.

Even so, Trump may soon have company on the campaign trail, not least because primaries often draw long-serving candidates who would welcome the consolation prize of a book deal, a radio show, a televised pundit gig or a spot as the winning running mate.

State governors who could look to build their brand nationally include Greg Abbott of Texas, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

It remains to be seen whether outspoken Trump critics such as Liz Cheney, a former congresswoman from Wyoming, and Larry Hogan, the ex-governor of Maryland, will throw their hats in the ring. Few observers expect such a candidate to win a primary more likely to offer voters different flavors of Make America Great Again (Maga), the culture warrior DeSantis aiming to prove he is a version younger and more dynamic brand than the original Trump.

Drexel Heard, a Democratic strategist, said: “It’s going to be very interesting to see how Maga Nikki Haley does in the primary. I think Nikki Haley is smart but she’s going to have to go full Maga to get through this primary because she takes on someone like Ron DeSantis, who is already walking out the door with red meat.

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also a possible candidate for the 2024 race. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

With a fiercely loyal base, Trump stands to benefit from a divided field, just as he did in 2016. In South Carolina, he has already won the endorsements of Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham, stealing a march on Haley and Scott in the state. . But while Trump so far seeks to normalize with a traditional campaign, there are also significant differences from seven years ago.

Whalen, the former California consultant who is now a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, said: First, there are legal issues. Now, some are more serious than others, but if you run for president and take the Fifth Amendment 400 times, that’s not a good candidate.

Second, he has a file to manage that he did not have. Donald Trump was a hypothetical in 2015 and 2016, a tabula rasa when it came to exercising his functions. Now he has four years in office that he must explain. He’s not a hypothetical, he’s someone who’s already held the position, so voters have to do the math: do they want him back in power?

Third, there was no character like Ron DeSantis in 2016. There was no one quite in the same position as DeSantis in terms of being able to do three things at once: monetize, point to disc very successful in his condition and playing the game that Trump is playing. That’s what makes DeSantis an option that didn’t exist for Republicans in 2016. In 2024, there’s potentially someone who could fight fire with fire.

DeSantis is an option that wasn’t there for Republicans in 2016. In 2024, there’s someone… who could fight fire with fireBill Whalen

Other commentators agree that, despite the slow start in Iowa, the Republican primary should be far more competitive than anyone imagined a year ago. The party was prepared to ignore a number of Trump’s lies and wrongdoings, but not the miserable performance of its hand-picked candidates in last November’s midterm elections. The self-proclaimed winner has become a serial loser: his fundraising numbers so far have been relatively disappointing.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: I don’t see much fear of Trump. It seems to me that there has been a very broad consensus in Republican circles that Trump is weak and beatable. Plus, he could be even weaker with upcoming indictments. To me, what’s happening right now is just confirmation that Trump’s grip on the Republican Party is loosening.

I would say it is quite open. Trump is a favorite but he has very serious long-term viability issues on the pitch which is obviously no longer intimidated by him. Republicans are tired of losing.

