Donald Trump says he knows how to immediately end the war in Ukraine but must keep it to himself





On February 24, Russia’s war against Ukraine will have lasted a year. To commemorate the occasion, Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning a major offensive, a potential move that will culminate 12 months of horrific fighting and casualties, including the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides, and millions of Ukrainians. forced to flee. Their houses. Most reasonable people probably wish they could wave a magic wand and end the war now. But of course there is no way to do that. Where is he?

In an interview that aired Thursday night, Donald Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network that peace can be negotiated within 24 hours by saying things that will ensure this war ends immediately.

Immediately? Twenty-four hours? Either way, this is clearly a great development! The war could be over by Sunday night! Saturday, if we move fast!

According to Trump, the things that need to be said must come from the president’s office. But wait, you ask: since Trump is not president, couldn’t he send a message to Joe Biden or the Bidens people regarding: this surefire way to end the war? Unfortunately, the answer is apparently no. Nevertheless, Biden really should do something about all this unnecessary suffering ASAP!

I think the numbers [of casualties] are much bigger [than whats been reported], Trump said later in the interview. This will be revealed at a later date. But we have to do something about it. This war has to stop, and it has to stop now, and that’s easy to do.

In related news, the former president said earlier this week that as president he was right to trust Putin more than the FBI thugs.

When these GOP lawmakers think of civil rights heroes, they think of Donald Trump.

Yes really. From The Tennessean:

Two Republican lawmakers are sponsoring a bill to rename part of Rep. John Lewis Way in downtown Nashville after Donald Trump. The Metro Board in 2020 renamed the street, formerly known as Fifth Avenue, in honor of the civil rights activist and longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia.

Now, state Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, and state Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, have introduced a bill to rename parts of the street as President Donald Trump’s Boulevard. . The bill would apply to the portion between Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard and James Robertson Drive.

As The Tennessean notes, Lewis helped lead lunch counter sit-ins along the street during the early years of the civil rights movement. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has led a whole movement around the lie that the country’s first black president was not born in the United States, among other things.

TFW you learn that Don Jr. believes the weapons he uses to shoot helpless animals are capable of shooting down an object 60,000 feet off the ground, almost twice the cruising altitude of commercial airplanes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/02/donald-trump-russia-ukraine-war-secret-to-ending The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

