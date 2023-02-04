Review of the book People vs. Donald Trump by Mark Pomerantz





In February 2022, Mark Pomerantz was lead counsel in Manhattan District Attorneys’ investigation of former President Donald Trump and his business practices when he abruptly resigned. He spoke of frustration with what he saw as the offices’ commitment to the investigation. Pomerantz, a renowned former prosecutor and defense attorney, had been recruited in February 2021 by then-district attorney Cyrus Vance to help with the long-running investigation. In his resignation letter, Pomerantz claimed that new prosecutor Alvin Bragg had suspended the investigation indefinitely and said Pomerantz did not want to become a passive participant in what I consider to be a serious failure of justice.

Pomerantz has now developed his views in a book, People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account. However, between Pomerantz’s resignation and the publication of the books, Bragg’s investigation of Trump took another turn. The District Attorney’s Office has assembled a grand jury and has begun hearing evidence in a sharply stepped up investigation into, among other things, Trump’s role in payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. during the 2016 presidential campaign. As the office moves forward with work that could lead to criminal charges against Trump, Bragg has publicly raised concerns that Pomerantz’s book could jeopardize any subsequent prosecution.

It is in this climate that Pomerantz’s book arrives next week. His intention is to reveal what happened within the district attorney’s office during his year there. As he poses the question: why did the investigation, which by all accounts had gained momentum and seemed likely to lead to criminal charges against the former president, come to a sudden halt?

His assessment of the inner workings of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is stark. Pomerantz argues that no criminal case was brought against Trump because the prosecutor’s career team of prosecutors was simply not up to the task. He paints an unflattering portrait of career assistant district attorneys, especially those who disagreed with his own assessment of the potential criminal case. They talked about the need to follow the evidence, writes Pomerantz, but to my knowledge they hadn’t really looked at much of it.

In his story, the prosecutors come across as timid, lacking in energy and enthusiasm, and relentlessly negative. The team faced a possible first-of-its-kind lawsuit from a former president and, writes Pomerantz, prosecutors may have been a little wary of bringing charges against Trump, given his well-known penchant for retaliation. public. They seemed to me, observes Pomerantz, to be exactly the kind of traditional prosecutors, do things the way we always have, which has kept the district attorney’s office from being resourceful and successful in white-collar cases. . Pomerantz reveals that Vance had repeatedly privately complained to me about the slow and shy gun culture in the office. Pomerantz thought the office needed a chief of staff, a drill sergeant, as he puts it, to keep the team moving. But of the hundreds of assistant district attorneys, he argues, there were no suitable candidates for the office.

Pomerantz is always polite about Vance. But if his criticisms generally of the office’s work are accurate, then the state of the long-running investigation is on Vance, not Bragg, who was in the job less than two months before Pomerantz resigned. Yet Bragg is being harshly accused of failing to quickly greenlight the charges against Trump, charges that many said were not ready for prime time. Indeed, in December 2021, Pomerantz and Vance brought in a brain trust of five outside appellate attorneys and former trial attorneys to assess the case. This summit meeting took place when Bragg was the elected district attorney, but inexplicably no one from his transition team was invited. And the meeting failed to reach a consensus that the case was strong and ready to go, with various participants raising serious legal and factual concerns. It’s hard to know exactly what happened, because Pomerantz seems to fake the degree of consensus by saying that the outside group seemed to agree and the direction of the group seemed clear. But there was no statement acknowledging an agreement that the case was strong and ready to be charged. And Pomerantz’s senior colleague walked away from the meeting, saying the conversation left him on the fence about the Trump accusation.

Bragg’s decision not to pull the trigger in February 2022 in a case against Trump that was widely criticized in the press may in fact have been brave, not cowardly or inept, as he had next to nothing to gain and much to lose politically by the decision. Indeed, Pomerantz says he reminded Bragg of the political implications for the office when he gave the young, new district attorney what some might find a brash ultimatum: He wanted an immediate decision up or down. down on Trump’s accusations, otherwise he would leave. Pomerantz told Bragg that the media would learn of his resignation very quickly, and if the press also learned that Cy Vance had made a different judgment, the outcome would not be good for either the office or Alvin. Pomerantz’s resignation letter quickly landed in the press, something he doesn’t address except to say he didn’t write it for publication.

But Pomerantz changes tone in a thoughtful final chapter and contemplates the issues that Bragg and Vance faced. He lucidly describes the conundrum they and other prosecutors face as they consider criminal charges against Trump. Why, he asks, had he and Vance and others been convinced that criminal charges should be brought, when other serious and experienced lawyers had come to the opposite conclusion? The response focuses on the standard for bringing charges against a former President of the United States. Some believe that if you shoot for the king, you better not miss and that an acquittal would tear the fabric of the country, perhaps irreparably. Pomerantz eloquently lays out the counter-argument: that a president should be held at least to the same standard as anyone else and that the rule of law demands it, even if a conviction is far from certain. .

Pomerantz makes a compelling argument about the standard to be used in deciding whether or not to bring such consecutive charges, but one wonders whether this book risks undermining the very noble end it seeks. The DA’s investigation of Trump is widely reported to be active, and if charges are brought, this book is sure to be used in countless ways by the defense, including pushing for selective prosecutions, trying to change venues and undermining government witnesses. If the book wrongly harms a possible Trump prosecution, one wonders if having that account, at that time, will have been worth it.

Andrew Weissmann is Professor of Practice at New York University School of Law. He served as lead prosecutor for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and is the author of Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation.

Simon & Schuster. 294 pages. $29.99

