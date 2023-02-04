Boris Johnson tells Talk TV’s Nadine Dorries he’s now painting cows – Deadline





Boris Johnson has revealed his eerily specific new hobby: mastering the form of a cow. The former UK prime minister told TalkTV, the UK’s Rupert Murdoch-backed TV channel, that he spent his days drawing cattle after quitting amid the scandal last year. In his first major TV interview since leaving office, Johnson sat down with his friend and colleague Nadine Dorries, the former UK Culture Secretary. “Right now, I have a project, which is to master the form of the cow,” he said. Friday night with Nadine in an exchange bordering on the bizarre. Johnson continued, “Cows are actually a lot harder to draw than you might think. How many front toes does a cow have? It’s two, and they have a little thing in the heel. And what do you call this piece of cow? I think it’s called the tourniquet. What is the back of a cow’s knee called? The hock. “They reimburse a lot of studies. So I fill a book now with cow. Pictures of parts of cows, and lots of whole cows and my goal is to master the cow. I arrive there. Then stop the horse after that. This isn’t the first time Johnson has revealed an unusual hobby. He told TalkRadio in 2019 that he makes model buses. “I age, I don’t know, the wooden boxes, and I paint them. This is a box that was used to hold two bottles of wine, true, and it will have a divider feature. And I turn it into a bus,” he said. TalkTV made headlines for the interview for days, but the background to the encounter also sparked debate. Dorries and Johnson are close allies, prompting questions about whether the interview will be rigorous. Dorries is also the latest sitting UK lawmaker to land her own TV show, prompting media regulator Ofcom to remind broadcasters of their duty of impartiality. When pressed on the Downing Street party scandal, Johnson said people were ‘mad’ to think he was ‘knowingly going to parties that broke Number 10 lockdown rules and then knowingly covering up illicit parties”. He added that it was “extremely unlikely” Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “Concretely, it wouldn’t change much on the battlefield. He will lose all hope of keeping all opinion on his side, anywhere in the world. It would be a disaster for him,” he said.

