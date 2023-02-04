Donald Trump wanted to be president in 1988, new book reveals





Donald Trump first tested the waters to run for president in 1988 – three decades before he was elected to the White House, according to his pollster at the time.

“I did the first poll for Donald Trump to test his chances of being elected President of the United States in 1987!” veteran pollster Doug Schoen writes in his forthcoming memoir of his 50 years in politics titled “POWER: THE 50 TRUTHS, The Definitive Insider’s Guide.”

“When I conducted Trump’s first private presidential poll in 1987, he planned to run as a moderate independent, not the far-right Republican he is today. He was once a registered Democrat,” Schoen said.

At the time, Trump was known as “The Donald” in the tabloids.

Trump was a savvy reader, the veteran pollster noted.

“Trump is a failed tabloid headline writer. When I worked with him in the 1980s, other politicians scrutinized the New York Times. His main daily read was the brassy New York Post,” Schoen writes.

At the time, he thought a Trump bid for the White House was “ridiculous”.

The survey found that Trump was “highly unlikely” to be elected president and only had a “15-20% favor” rating because he was not yet widely known. George HW Bush, the current vice president, was elected president in 1988.

But Schoen said he noticed Trump’s Pied Piper’s “unique” appeal to the public that would later land him in the White House – beating Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 but losing re-election to Joe Biden in 2020.

“The first time I realized Donald Trump had a political future was when I saw him in his Atlantic City casinos. The casinos were heading for bankruptcy. Yet when he arrived, people rushing towards him to shake his hand or simply to touch him, as they would a religious figure,” Schoen writes.

Donald Trump is making a third run for the White House, after winning the presidency in 2016 but losing re-election in 2020. Getty Images

“This frenzied reaction was a function of the fame he had gained for his gold-plated lifestyle in New York gossip columns. It was the type of publicity that meant regular Joes saw a connection to him as a Even in his own casinos, where the house never loses, bettors treated him as a talisman of good luck.

He said Trump was already becoming a brand in his own right.

“When we studied the polls, we found that nothing about the casinos themselves, nor the entertainment, nor the restaurants, nor the planes, explained their attractiveness. Their unique selling proposition was Trump himself. That told me he had and does have a unique appeal,” Schoen said.

On the downside, Schoen learned first-hand of Trump’s notorious reputation as a cheapskate — after having to sue him for collecting an overdue $80,000 consulting fee.

Real estate mogul Donald Trump shakes hands with President Ronald Reagan in 1987 as he reportedly weighs his own race for the White House.Getty Images

“Generally, as we now know, Trump didn’t pay me for the poll,” Schoen said.

Trump only paid when Schoen said he showed up at his Trump Tower office, and the mogul agreed to write a check for $80,000.

When Trump first hesitated, Schoen recalled saying, “But, Donald, I only need one check.” Without fuss, he said, ‘It’s OK.’ He wrote a check and gave it to me, and I went straight to the bank.

He said he was “impressed” that Trump addressed the issue and “appreciated my chutzpah.”

“The encounter generated no ill will,” Schoen said.

Trump has announced his third bid for the White House in a potential 2024 rematch against President Biden.

