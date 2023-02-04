Selling Trump isn’t what it used to be





In the grand scheme of things, this collection has not replicated the heavy hitters that emerged during the NFT boom, said Arda Akartuna, senior analyst at Elliptic, a blockchain analytics firm.

Neither Mr. Zanker nor Mr. Trump responded to inquiries about the arrangement. Kevin Mercuri, a spokesperson for Mr. Zanker, confirmed his participation in the Trump NFT, noting that it was his first agreement with Mr. Trump since 2015. He did not respond to questions about the specific terms of the agreement.

Mr. Zanker founded the Learning Annex in 1980, using the $5,000 he had saved from his bar mitzvah, according to earlier interviews. It started in New York before spreading across the country and offered non-traditional courses such as How to Flirt, How to Talk to Your Cat, and How to Marry a Rich Man.

He became a tireless promoter with a knack for making headlines. In 1982, he hatched a plan to drop $10,000 in dollar bills from the Empire State Building, as part of a promotional stunt for the company. He found himself on the front page of The Times after being interrupted by a bank robbery in the same building and chaos erupted in a mad crush of TV reporters, police and bags of money.

While he pursued a series of businesses, including an ill-fated chain of massage emporiums called the Great American Backrub Store, his most successful business was the Apprenticeship Annex. His classes dispensed advice on spiritual enlightenment and financial enrichment from celebrities, including self-help guru Tony Robbins and former heavyweight champion George Foreman.

But no one has attracted more people than Mr. Trump, whose first Learning Annex speech, delivered in 2002, was titled Thinking Big: Theres Nothing You Cant Do!

Everyone could see that the Trumps brand was a big and growing thing, said Steven Schragis, the company’s country manager at the time.

