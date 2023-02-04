New details in ex-attorney’s book dispute Trump indictment





NEW YORK (AP) As the Manhattan District Attorneys Office steps up its years-long investigation into Donald Trump, a new book by a former prosecutor details how the former president came close to being indicted and laments friction with the new prosecutor who put that plan on hold.

Mark Pomerantz, who oversaw the investigation until early last year, writes in People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account that then-district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. cleared him in December 2021 to seek Trump’s indictment.

After scouring Trump’s life and business, Pomerantz writes that prosecutors have settled on a case involving allegations that Trump falsified records by inflating the value of assets on financial statements he provided to lenders.

Vance was leaving office in a few weeks, but he said he was confident his successor, Alvin Bragg, would agree with his assessment, writes Pomerantz. But Bragg and his team had other ideas expressing their apprehension about the strength of the evidence and the credibility of a key witness.

They decided not to continue, at least not with the speed desired by Pomerantz and co-attorney Carey Dunne. Pomerantz writes. The stagnation forced the two men to leave the office.

Once again, Donald Trump has managed to dance between the raindrops of accountability, Pomerantz writes in the book, which is due to be published Tuesday by Simon & Schuster.

The Associated Press and other outlets received copies of the book on Friday.

Trump has threatened legal action against Pomerantz and Simon & Schuster over what he claims are defamatory statements and baseless lies about his alleged criminal conduct.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said the New York investigations were attempts by Democrats to keep him out of the White House.

In a post on his Trump Social platform, Trump said Pomerantz’s book is proving to be a success for the district attorney and a weak case with many fatal flaws.

Pomerantz’s 304-page volume weaves his behind-the-scenes account of the heated battle over whether to charge Trump with anecdotes from his decades-long career as a mob prosecutor and white-collar litigator. Those experiences stand in contrast to Braggs’ work as a former federal prosecutor, law professor and, in the years before his election, pursuing civil cases against Trump as a top official in the state attorney general’s office.

The book also works to temper the drama surrounding Pomerantz’s split from Bragg, which spilled over into the public last year when his resignation letter was published in The New York Times.

Pomerantz describes the dispute not as a fight, but as a legitimate difference of opinion shaped by lengthy Zoom calls and phone conversations. During the sessions, Pomerantz wrote that he and Dunne would detail the pros and cons of pursuing an impeachment of Trump, while Bragg or members of his team pushed back with questions and concerns.

At first, writes Pomerantz, Bragg seemed overwhelmed with other issues related to managing the huge prosecutors’ office and the backlash against his approach to prosecuting certain crimes. He writes that Bragg showed up late to an initial meeting where he laid out the case and that Bragg ended up staring at his phone most of the time. The DA was more observant in subsequent sessions, Pomerantz said.

At one point, he writes, Bragg said he couldn’t see a world in which he would indict Trump and call former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen as a witness.

Cohen, who claims to have intimate knowledge of Trump’s financial dealings, was convicted in a parallel federal case of lying to Congress.

Cohens attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement Friday: We were treated with respect and professionalism by Mr. Mark Pomerantz and his team. We appreciated their integrity and hard work. Despite the denied allegations regarding Mr. Cohens’ credibility, I can confirm that Mr. Cohen will continue to cooperate with DA Bragg and his team, speaking truth to power – as he always has.

Aside from a few direct emails he wrote criticizing Bragg’s willfulness, Pomerantz said his breakup with the DA was civil.

There was never any shouting or shouting, he wrote of their last conversation in February 2022. He defended Bragg against people suggesting he had an ulterior motive not to charge, saying that they either had no idea how these prosecution decisions are made or were bloodthirsty for action against Trump, Pomerantz writes.

Braggs’ office last month sought to delay publication of the books, saying in a letter to Pomerantz and Simon & Schuster that he was breaching a confidentiality agreement he signed when joining the prosecutors’ office and that the book could significantly interfere with the investigation. Pomerantz said nothing in the book compromises the probe. Simon & Schuster said it would publish the book as planned.

In a statement Friday, Bragg said he had not read the book and would not comment on any ongoing investigation because of the harm it could do to the case. He defended his decision to refrain from indicting Trump.

After closely reviewing all of the evidence from Mr. Pomerantz’s investigation, I came to the same conclusion as several senior prosecutors involved in the case, as well as those I brought in: more work was needed. Simply put, Mr. Pomerantz’s plane was not ready to take off, Bragg said. Our skilled and professional legal team continues to follow the facts of this case wherever they may lead, without fear or favour. Mr. Pomerantz decided to quit a year ago and sign a book deal.

The New York State District Attorneys Association also expressed concern, writing in a statement Friday that it was regrettable and unprecedented for a former prosecutor to speak out during an ongoing investigation.

Pomerantz joined the DA office in 2021 as a special assistant prosecutor to lead the Trump investigation. He writes that early in his involvement, they weighed the charge against Trump and his company under the states’ version of the federal racketeering law, given the range of taxes, frauds and charges. other potential crimes they were investigating.

Pomerantz compared Trump’s cunning, charisma and ability to stay one step ahead of the law to those of the late Gambino family boss, John Gotti, whose son, John A. Gotti, he sued while he was an assistant attorney in the United States.

When he arrived at the district attorney’s office, writes Pomerantz, the investigation was so large that it seemed hazy and sprawling.

In 2021, the Pomerantz team accused Trumps company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, of tax evasion on benefits given to company executives, but it was Bragg. and his team who carried out the cases, securing Weisselberg’s guilty plea. in August and condemnation of Trump organizations in December. Weisselberg is serving a five-month prison sentence and the company was fined $1.6 million.

Under Braggs’ direction, the district attorney’s office recently reversed a part of the investigation that had long stalled: payments made to two women on Trump’s behalf in 2016 to keep them quiet about alleged matters. .

Pomerantz describes the silent payments made or arranged by Cohen as perhaps the most difficult and legally burdensome of the potential cases against Trump.

He writes that while it is possible to argue that Trump falsified business records by recording Cohens’ reimbursement for one of the payments as a legal fee, he could not be charged with a misdemeanor under the New York law only if prosecutors could prove he falsified records to cover up another crime. .

Vance dropped the silent money angle in 2019, pivoting investigations to other issues, but Pomerantz said he revisited it when he joined the office in January 2021, looking for a way to ensure that the more serious felony charges remain. He looked into whether Trump could be charged with money laundering and explored whether one of the women who got the money, Stormy Daniels, demanded payment to remain silent, thereby extorting him.

Pomerantz said the Silence Case became known in the office as the Zombie Case.

Yet, Pomerantz wrote, over the months that I and others worked on the case, we developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes, Pomerantz writes.

Although a conviction was not a certainty, Pomerantz said he believed they owe it to the public to bring the matter to justice.

Losing it would be better than not even trying, he wrote.

