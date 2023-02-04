Donald Trump is again under investigation by the Manhattan Grand Jury New York Daily News





Last year, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg balked rather than pursue what prosecutors in his own office considered a strong case that Donald Trump lied to banks about his holdings. As Mark Pomerantz, who led the grand jury investigation with Carey Dunne, makes clear in his new book, that was a big mistake.

Now, after winning a tax evasion conviction from the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Bragg has another Trump-focused grand jury probing Trump’s silent payments to a porn star and Playmate to buy their silence during the 2016 presidential campaign. Stormy Daniels received $130,000; Karen McDougal, $150,000 via the National Enquirer, run by Trump friend David Pecker, who then purposely buried the story.

Bragg needs to nail Trump. (Michael M Santiago/GettyImages/Getty Images)

Speaking of secrets, that is precisely what grand juries are. So we don’t know if this fully and accurately describes the potential criminal activity being investigated, or anyone else outside the room and we hope Pomerantz didn’t violate that in his book. . But we do know that former Trump repairman Michael Cohen spoke to prosecutors and handed over his cell phones, and that Pecker was seen entering the building where the grand jury is proceeding.

Millions of Americans want Trump overthrown, regardless of the charge. Remember, they got Al Capone on his taxes. Although we view Trump as a threat to democracy, we want him impeached and convicted both times, and believe he likely committed a crime when he pressured Georgia election officials. for them to alter their results, and he may have done so when he dodged and obscured rather than returning classified. documents, we are cautious: if prosecutors can only build a weak case that they are likely to lose, or a case involving only misdemeanors, the effort may not be worth it.

Despite numerous boxes of evidence and aides convinced that Trump broke the law, Bragg last year made the fateful choice not to pursue a series of charges. He must make the next fateful decision based solely on the facts and the law.

