Jamie Raskin explains why Trump’s accusations are almost inevitable

I’m thrilled to report that I had the chance to interview Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Friday. During our call, I asked the former January 6 committee member about the insurgency, Donald Trump’s legal troubles, the Supreme Court, and the fate of democracy. Although these are all technically separate topics, I think our conversation shows that they are really one common thread.

The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Trump, the “one man crime wave”

Jordan Rubin: Obviously you think there are good reasons Donald Trump and others committed federal crimes. What would it mean if the charges ultimately didn’t come?

Rep. Jamie Raskin: Before even taking on this hypothetical challenge, I prefer to focus on the idea that it is almost inevitable that there will be charges, because the evidence is so overwhelming.

Interfering with federal proceedings in this matter, the joint session of Congress, counting the votes of the Electoral College was not only the crime, but it was the whole point of Stop the Steal. It was Donald Trump’s complete, obvious and naked intention to get people to interfere with the vote count and to stop it, delay it, postpone it by any means necessary. So it seems quite simple. And that’s just one of the references.

We think there will probably be charges for some things that we didn’t even have, because we don’t have all the prosecution resources that the Department of Justice has, and so we think they probably collected a lot more evidence than we did.

Now, if he were to somehow escape the grip of the criminal justice system here, it would be a painful thing for the country and for millions and millions of people who have clung to the idea that we have a justice system. And it doesn’t make sense that over 900 people can be charged, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for things like assaulting federal officers and destroying federal property and seditious conspiracy meaning conspiracy aiming to overthrow the government, and yet the guy who is at the top of the pyramid, who started all the events, somehow gets away with it unscathed. I mean, I think it’s a blow to our justice system.

On the other hand, he faces many other criminal and civil charges across the country. It’s basically a one-man crime wave. And so he might get his salary first in other jurisdictions, I don’t know. But at the end of the day, we have to believe that the justice system will work.

Rubin: I wonder what you think is preventing another January 6 from happening. Are you convinced that they were prepared to prevent this violence from happening again?

Raskin: That’s another really good question. Ultimately, as we saw on January 6, it comes down to a matter of executive leadership. If you had had a president who was committed to suppressing the insurgency, the course of events would have been very different, and I think it would have been stopped much earlier in the day. I therefore think that the question of political leadership is essential. This is something the founders knew.

So I think with Joe Biden as president, if nothing else changed, there would be a huge difference. But I think there is now a lot more preparedness in a number of the different police forces involved. And I think some improvements have been made, but I think there’s still a lot to do on that front.

Rubin: Picking up on that, a review of the work of the January 6 committees did not focus on this aspect of law enforcement. I wonder what you have to say about that.

Raskin: Well, look, I think the committee came to the correct conclusion and pointed out that there’s a lot more information available about the impending attack on Congress, the vice president, and the Capitol than meets the eye. would be reflected in the preparations that were made and the response that came.

Of course, no one knew that the President would essentially break through enemy lines and cross to the other side and create the momentum for this violent assault. So I think that’s a fair conversation that still needs to happen. But you were dealing with very fragmented law enforcement.

I mean, there was the Capitol Police, which was under a complex, bipartisan, bicameral leadership structure. There is the National Guard, which in the District of Columbia ultimately reported to the President of the United States through the executive branch. There was the DC police, there was the Maryland police, there was the Virginia police.

Different forces have been mobilized and activated in different ways. And again, without a centralized political leadership saying they were going to defend our democracy, there was a lot of chaos. There is no doubt about it. So we have to deal with a whole series of problems that arose that day.

The Supreme Court’s “anti-democratic” crusade

Rubin: Twenty years ago you published a book called “Overruling Democracy: The Supreme Court versus the American People.” It looks like a book that could be written today with the same title. How do you rate the Supreme Court since then and its impact on democracy today?

Raskin: Well, I think the Supreme Court has positioned itself as a very powerful undemocratic instrument and force in our constitutional culture. And by that, I don’t mean that they repeal laws or public acts, because, of course, that’s built into the idea of ​​the Supreme Court and judicial review. Rather, I mean that the Supreme Court has proven itself to be the enemy of one-person, one-vote political democracy. He made a whole series of decisions that undermined the right to vote, that put the Voting Rights Act in a straightjacket and that essentially rejected the democratic values ​​that should govern the electoral system.

So we have a very serious problem with the Supreme Court acting as a reactionary instrument against political equality and the political rights of the people. And it only got more serious with the Citizens United decision, which elevates corporate political rights above individual political rights and inflates corporate power to the size of a Goodyear blimp.

Rubin: So that sounds like a premise that might justify wanting to add seats to the Supreme Court. Is that a position you would support then, given the perspective you’ve presented?

Raskin: Well, the size of the Supreme Court has changed nine times, I believe. Nothing in the Constitution defines the size of the Supreme Court at nine judges. That’s seven, that’s five, the numbers change. This is obviously a deeply gerrymandered and jerry rigged Supreme Court because they kept my constituent, Merrick Garland, currently Attorney General, out of the Supreme Court, albeit when he was appointed Chief Circuit Justice DC, he was perhaps the most qualified person who was appointed to the Supreme Court for many decades, and they didn’t even give him a hearing.

So there were all these bizarre tweaks to the process, and now you have a six-to-three right-wing majority on the Supreme Court based on nominations of presidents like George W. Bush, like Donald Trump, who were elected with a minority of the popular vote. You have the Supreme Court which is well to the right of the American people and makes extremely unpopular decisions, such as the Dobbs decision reversing over half a century of Supreme Court precedent upholding a woman’s right to choose an abortion in consultation with his doctor and his family. We therefore have a real crisis of constitutional legitimacy of the Supreme Court. It is a deep problem.

Rubin: So what’s the solution? You posed the problem. There is a potential legislative solution by changing, again, the size of the tribunal. Is it something you have a position on?

Raskin: You’re several steps ahead of me, because I can’t even think about it until we have enough democracy in Congress that something like this can be meaningfully discussed.

I’m not opposed to discussion but at the same time I told my constituents a long time ago when I first ran I’m not in politics to fight valiantly lose battles and then just sing Joan Baez songs when it’s all about what a battle we lost.

I want to win. And so we need strategies to mobilize the majority of Americans to put us in a place in Congress where we can actually make progress on these things.

McCarthy ‘had to give the farm’ to MAGA

Rubin: Sounds like democracy is something you care about.

Raskin: Absolutely. I think it will be on my mind and in my heart for the rest of my life after what I went through on January 6th. I mean, it’s always been close to my heart, but it’s as close to fascism as I want it to be. to see my country or my constituents or my family coming. We lost almost everything on January 6.

And the problem is that the Republican Party, rather than decisively repudiating Donald Trump and the forces that staged the insurgency and the coup attempt against us, pandered to them and capitulated to them. And so now you really see circus behavior happening in the House of Representatives.

It started, of course, with Kevin McCarthys trying just to win, but he had to give the farm to the most right-wing MAGA faction within his caucus and all those people were appointed to all the committees that they want, and they control the Republican conference. And that’s a scary thing from the point of view of the republic.

Rubin: Speaking of which, how long do you think President McCarthy is going to be president?

Raskin: As long as he continues to do whatever the MAGA caucus wants him to do. When they say “jump” and he says “how high” then that’s fine with them. Jim Jordan heads the Judiciary Committee and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert on the Oversight Committee, and no one is making fun of George Santos because they need his vote too.

There’s virtually nothing you can do to get kicked out of the Republican conference and Republican political organization, other than stand up to Donald Trump.

