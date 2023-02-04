Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had to prove Trump wasn’t legally insane





As they prepare to potentially indict Donald Trump for relentlessly lying to banks about his wealth, Manhattan prosecutors were forced to consider whether the former US president was a criminal mastermind or had just lost his mind, according to a new revealing memoir from a member. of this team.

In his book about the failed investigation, former Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz explained the kinds of hurdles his team had to overcome to mount a landmark criminal case against the Teflon Don.

To refute the claim that Trump believed his own hype, we had to show and point out that Donald Trump was not legally insane, Pomerantz wrote.

Did Donald Trump suffer from some kind of mental illness that prevented him from distinguishing between fact and fiction? he asked, noting that a group of top lawyers advising the prosecutors’ office discussed whether Trump had been spewing bullshit for so many years about so many things that he couldn’t. no longer tell the difference between bullshit and reality.

On Friday, the Daily Beast received an advance copy of People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account, which hits stores next Tuesday.

The book has already managed to piss off Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Jr., who claims it could harm the investigation he halted but has just revived as well as Trump, who is threatening to sue for libel.

Pomerantz was recruited in December 2020 by Braggs’ predecessor, Cy Vance Jr., to come out of semi-retirement and lead the investigation. But he and another top lawyer quit in protest when Bragg, who inherited the case, failed to pull the trigger in February 2021.

Pomerantz: We had an affair, not a slam dunk

The book offers rare insight into how prosecutors construct a criminal case, detailing how investigators gathered evidence, interviewed witnesses, and disagreed on exactly how to proceed with what could be the largest business by a local attorney in American history. Pomerantz is convinced the evidence proves Trump lied on financial documents, and he lays out the various criminal charges his team was prepared to bring against the disgraced former president.

But the book also shows that this case was not easy despite the commonly held view that Trump should already be indicted.

We had one instance, but it wasn’t without its problems, and certainly couldn’t be described as a slam dunk, Pomerantz wrote.

One of the more startling revelations is that junior prosecutors on the team had serious reservations about their ability to successfully prosecute Trump even though, according to Pomerantz, no one believed he was innocent. Although the evidence clearly showed that the Trump Organization routinely lied to banks about the wealth of big bosses, in some cases simply multiplying fanciful numbers to inflate the value of golf courses and buildings made it harder to prove that Trump did so with the intent to defraud. . The book describes how overworked prosecutors under pressure to wrap up the investigation before the planned political departure of Vance, the prosecutor who informed the investigation, at one point had a mini-revolt.

The team thought it would be irresponsible to try to indict the case before the end of the year, Pomerantz wrote, adding later that many lawyers were relentlessly negative, dwelling on all the difficulties and all the problems of the case and seemingly refusing to acknowledge the positives.

Some team members called the case weak, while another cited numerous fatal flaws. Some have met with Bragg privately to express their reservations. During Zoom meetings, a few team members remained silent and impassive, giving Pomerantz the impression that he alone was charging forward.

It was frustrating to feel like we were about to go into battle and strap on our weapons and gear, but when we looked at the rest of the platoon, we saw a lot of objectors from conscience, wrote Pomerantz.

The Michael Cohen Postman

Another surprising twist was that the whole case unfolded in part because of prosecutors’ reliance on the testimony of Michael Cohenthe’s lawyer who paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about his sexual affair with Trump, was convicted for it and perjured, got disbarred and spent much of his time trashing the boss who betrayed him. Major Economic Crimes Bureau Chief Julieta Lozano refused to believe a word from Cohen and eventually quit the team.

The situation only got worse when New York Attorney General Letitia James filed public documents detailing the extent of the fraud to the Trump Organization, only for Cohen to do several interviews calling herself a key witness. . It reached a breaking point in a meeting on Feb. 9, 2022, when Bragg said he couldn’t see a world in which he would indict Trump and call Michael Cohen as a prosecution witness, Pomerantz wrote.

The former prosecutor laments Cohen’s situation, writing that his relentless focus on his own importance hasn’t helped his credibility. Unfortunately, he had studied the art of growing at the master’s feet. Cohen’s penchant for publicity, exaggeration, and grandiose claims had played into the hands of people who distrusted him.

While the book was meant to offer a damning portrait of Braggs’ mishandling of the case, it actually does part of the opposite by explaining how the chief prosecutor simply couldn’t be convinced the case was strong enough. . The real break seems to be Pomerantz’s insistence that it’s better to try and fail than just give up.

However, he continues to stab the new prosecutor.

Confront Alvin Bragg

In one scene, Pomerantz describes how Bragg totally missed his first big briefing on the most important case his office could ever bring.

Alvin arrived late to the meeting, spent most of his time staring at his phone, then left early, saying he just wanted to see the important documents, as if the whole sprawling affair could be reduced to a collection of some crucial documents, which made no sense, Pomerantz wrote. This was the key meeting for the new district attorney to review our budding case against the former president!

The DA’s office responded with this statement, attributed to Bragg: After closely reviewing all of the evidence from Mr. Pomerantz’s investigation, I have come to the same conclusion as several senior prosecutors involved in the case, as well as those I brought: more work was needed. In other words, Mr. Pomerantz’s plane was not ready to take off.

And the prosecutor personally shot the author saying Pomerantz decided to quit a year ago and sign a book deal.

Braggs’ office also pointed to a critical statement made Friday by the state’s District Attorneys Association, which expressed serious concerns about the briefs.

Apparently, prosecutors from the previous iteration of the prosecutorial team understood the seriousness of the investigation, with an internal memo warning of how a prosecution could spark civil unrest or public uproar, and even threaten the lives of prosecutors themselves.

Investigators even considered bringing a lesser charge against Trump that seemed easier to prove but would only result in a misfire.

I thought a misdemeanor case would be a crap ride, because misdemeanor charges would understate the seriousness of the misconduct we were investigating, Pomerantz wrote.

In the end, Pomerantz and Dunne agreed on what they considered the best angle to prosecute Trump: tying it all together to show that Trump acted with intent to commit crimes because the streak of false documents was so unbearably long.

The right way to go, we thought, was to bring felony charges on the basis of the full panoply of bogus business documents that Trump had helped generate: the forged Michael Cohens silent payment and reimbursement documents, the fake financial statements, fake accounting spreadsheets created to back up financial statements, etc., Pomerantz wrote.

All told, the book describes what appears to be a zealous special prosecutor immersed in complex financial cases who couldn’t get his colleagues on board with a whirlwind deal and a change in management that sealed his fate.

The question now is whether Bragg is finally ready to do it. After much pressure from Pomerantz to hire a big federal prosecutor to take down Trump in early 2022, Bragg finally did just that recently when he recruited Matthew Colangelo, a senior Justice Department official who previously helped take down Trump. the Trump Foundation’s charity, which broke the law of former presidents.

And as Bragg said last month, we now move on to the next chapter.

