



Photo by James Veysey/TalkTV/Shutterstock Nadine Dorries started her new primetime show on Talk TV last night with a promise of transparency. His first guest, Boris Johnson, was set to give his most candid interview since leaving last July. Ah, yes, the franchise. Openness, honesty, candor are the very qualities the Chatterer has always associated with Johnson. Dorries has no broadcasting experience other than trying to shut down Channel 4 when she was Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Her qualifications to host a talk show are, one imagines, that she’s cheap, available, loud, and has seen an autocue before. Friday night with Nadine was never going to be an evening of rigorous journalism. An interview between Johnson and his most menial former Cabinet colleague was never going to be Frost Nixon. But stay. Here’s a real question Dorries asked her friend about Partygate: Do you think you were wrong to focus all your attention on the vaccine and saving lives or do you think you should have been prowling the corridors of 10 Downing Street, this maze of offices, checking on 250 employees and asking them what What were they doing on Friday nights when you were at Checkers? If that doesn’t give the full picture of the tone here, which flirted with outright Russia Today obsequiousness, consider that Dorries thought the Germans and Americans sent tanks into Ukraine because Johnson write an article demanding that they do so in Daily Mail a few weeks ago. The United States and Germany are listening, cooed Dorries. Johnson and It Could Have Been TV looked genuinely mortified at first and said the timing was a coincidence. Select and enter your email address morning call



The Chatterer assumes that most journalists who joined Talk TV did not do so to become a propaganda outlet for Boris Johnson. Few of them tweeted anything to do with Friday Night with Nadine before or after the show’s release. Too bad for the poor producer who had to write chyrons like BORIS: I NEARLY BLACK OUT LAUGHING AT PINK PANTHER. Was there any news value to any of this? Johnson said he could make gravy. Johnson (wisely) objected when Dorries suggested her connection to Zelensky was because they were fathers. Johnson called Keir Starmer a snoozefest and opened up about his new hobby of drawing cows. Boris Johnson is a decaying political product. His poll is terrible, and he could lose his seat in the next election. He missed the incredible opportunity to remake the country after his landslide in 2019. In his timid prime, Johnson could be grilled by a real journalist like Eddie Mair and come out the other side with his reputation somehow improved. Today it crypto shills in singapore, and answers easy cake questions from his political forerunners. Strangely, this turned out to be a candid interview. Just by taking place, it told us exactly where Johnson is right now.

