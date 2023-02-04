Feb. 4 – Former President Donald Trump backs Rep. Jim Banks in Senate race | fwbusiness





COLUMBIA CITY Representative Jim Banks racked up numerous endorsements during his first campaign for the U.S. Senate seat from Indiana in 2024 and he won a major one on Feb. 1 from former President Donald Trump.

Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Indiana. I know Jim well, I’ve seen him tested at the highest and hardest levels, and WINS! Strong on the border, on crime, on our military, and on our vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, sanity in government, and our beleaguered 2nd Amendment. Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down and has my complete and total approval! Trump said in his statement.

Banks is currently the only candidate to have officially announced his candidacy for the seat, although others, including Rep. Victoria Spartz, IN-5, have expressed some interest.

One candidate not seeking the seat is former Indiana governor and recently retired Purdue University president Mitch Daniels. Daniels has been seen as a potential frontrunner in recent months and could have presented a more centrist challenge to Banks, who positioned himself on the far right of the party spectrum.

Banks, who first ran for Congress in 2016 and was initially skeptical of some of then-candidate Trump’s positions, speaks in particular of a highly isolationist foreign policy that has strayed from his more general Republican style and moved closer to the President and his aggressive style of politics.

While some Republicans began to distance themselves from Trump after 2020, Banks continued to stick closely with the former president.

President Trump was the first president in my life to confront the Chinese threat and put working families in Indiana and across the country first. He strengthened our military and American position on the world stage, secured the border and developed our economy, but in just two years we have seen much of that progress undone by Joe Biden and the Democrats’ radical agenda, Banks said. after receiving approval. I am grateful to President Trump for his support and look forward to fighting for the America First agenda in the US Senate.

Banks currently represents Indiana’s 3rd District, covering 11 complete northeastern Indiana counties and parts of two others, including all of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, and DeKalb counties.

He’s enjoyed a rapid rise in the House, rising to chair the Republican Review Committee in 2021 and 2022. Late last year, he ran for House Majority Whip, the No. 3 from the Republican leadership, but was narrowly beaten. by Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer.

