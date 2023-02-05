Only a quarter of the 40 hospital construction projects that were at the heart of Boris Johnson’s general election manifesto in 2019 have been granted full planning permission, the Observer may reveal, amid angry claims from NHS figures, that there is no way programs will be delivered on time.

Ministers have repeatedly asserted that hospitals will be delivered by 2030, despite concerns from health chiefs and economists that woefully insufficient funding and rising costs will frustrate the plan and jeopardize the capacity of the NHS.

However, a survey by the Observer revealed that only 10 of the 40 projects have the full planning permissions they need to move forward. People involved in some of the projects said they had already faced long delays, leaving them with decrepit and often unusable buildings.

There is a 0% chance there will be 40 new hospitals by 2030, the boss of one of the NHS trusts waiting for a new hospital has said. Be moderately lucky to get eight. Right now we were doing a lot of maintenance on an ongoing basis, trying to fix the roofs and the theaters and all those things. Some hospitals are literally collapsing.

Analysis by the Observer, combined with official data obtained by Lib Dem Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper, reveals that some projects only have planning permission, which is insufficient to allow construction to begin. Many projects have no building permits.

It’s truly outrageous, Cooper said. The Conservative government is about to break its flagship NHS promise and refuse to admit it. Communities already suffering from dangerously long wait times for ambulances are also left with crumbling hospitals collapsing at the seams. The government needs to find money to keep aging hospitals running and ensure patients are treated in safe environments.

The program has been embroiled in controversy ever since Johnson pledged to build 40 new hospitals in the 2019 Conservative manifesto. Since then, it has emerged that many of the proposed projects are not new hospitals, but expansions or renovations. The Independent National Audit Office is also investigating the scheme.

According to the latest filings, 13 of the projects do not have building permits. 17 others have only obtained some kind of preliminary agreement or have no confirmed authorization. Several of the NHS trusts involved have said they are waiting for government funding to move forward with the planning and design stages of their proposed projects.

One of the most concerning projects is the redevelopment of Epsom and St Helier Hospital in south London, which has already suffered delays. Development is needed more than ever, an official said. We have crumbling and cramped buildings, many of which predate the NHS. Our patients deserve a better environment to receive care. Our staff deserve a better environment in which to provide care.

Any delay poses a significant political problem for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. A chief executive of a trust with a plan in the program, speaking anonymously, said: Let’s say there’s an election in 2024, 2025, if they had eight or a dozen or 20 hospitals that were well under way and you had cranes outside, you’d get lots of good photos. But with the best will in the world, you will only have a few hospitals with a hole in the ground. I think they lost the opportunity to maximize the political benefits around this.

Another said: Our own hospital is collapsing before our eyes to such an extent that parts of it are completely unusable. Delays are extremely inefficient and cost millions, which is bad for the economy, taxpayers and the health of our patients.

In England, there are still 284 hospital buildings from before 1948, when the NHS was created. Most of the hospitals that are to be replaced under the new hospital program have buildings constructed before the inauguration of services. Last estimates suggest the maintenance backlog for the NHS estate reached 10.2 billion in 2021-22, more than double what it was a decade ago. Inflation in the construction sector reaching 10% in September 2022the cost of clearing the maintenance backlog could increase further.

Laurie Rachet-Jacquet, economist at the Health Foundation, said: Last year we have estimated that, depending on NHS productivity, we will need 23,000 to 39,000 new beds in England by 2030: this equates to around 3,864 medium-sized hospitals. Hospital costs vary greatly, but based on an estimated cost of around 450 million, that’s around 17 billion 29 billion over the next seven years.

The new hospitals promised for the governments program are at the low end of this range. But the delays and uncertainties over funding are worrying. The money allocated so far is woefully insufficient and given rise in inflation will provide even less than expected and it is uncertain whether the government’s proposals will go far enough to meet future hospital care needs.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: Trusts need clarity and commitment from the government on the much-delayed New Hospitals Program (NHP). Pickaxes and shovels ready, the NHP Trusts are ready to get to work but are still awaiting confirmation of funding. Those forced to delay for many months now face spiraling, inflation-induced cost increases far beyond initial forecasts. NHP can transform healthcare by providing much-needed renewal of acute care, mental health, community and ambulance services. But we have to move on.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: We are investing £3.7 billion for the first four years of the New Hospital program and remain committed to all programs that have been announced under it. Building permit requirements are dependent on construction timelines over the decade and we continue to work closely with trusts on their plans. We are developing a nationwide approach to building new hospitals so projects can be built faster and ensure value for money.