The mystery of the general that Jokowi will send to Myanmar





Earlier, it was reported that Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi highlighted Myanmar issue after Indonesia’s inauguration ceremony as ASEAN Chair 2023. So far, the situation Politics in Myanmar is still controlled by an undemocratic military junta. Foreign Minister Retno said that ASEAN will continue to rely on the five points of consensus or 5 points of consensus (which were agreed upon by the leaders of ASEAN countries, including the Myanmar junta , in 2021) to help Myanmar, even though the military junta has not complied. The Foreign Minister also said that only Myanmar can help itself. “So we want the implementation of the five points of consensus to become the main platform, the main ASEAN contribution mechanism, to help Myanmar out of its political crisis. But again, whoever can helping Myanmar is Myanmar people themselves,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudidi Jakarta said on Sunday (1/29). In addition, Foreign Minister Retno said that ASEAN is ready to help as a family, but ASEAN will only help through the five points of consensus, even if there is no no progress. “Myanmar’s history is very complex. But we, as a family, are ready to help. And we always send messages to the military junta that the implementation of the five points of consensus is an approach of the ASEAN “ASEAN’s only approach to help Myanmar. Unfortunately, so far there has been no significant progress,” Foreign Minister Retno said. Myanmar was still invited to the ASEAN 2023 event, but Foreign Minister Retno said its presence was at a non-political level. When asked if the issue of Myanmar would be a priority during the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, Foreign Minister Retno stressed that she did not want the issue of the country to become hostage to the ASEAN. agenda for this year’s ASEAN. This year, the focus is on building the ASEAN community. “Of course, our obligation is also to help Myanmar out of its political crisis, but we don’t want the Myanmar issue to host all the processes going on within ASEAN. We want to make sure that this process continues,” Foreign Minister Retno said.

