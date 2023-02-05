Imran Khan announces Bharo Tehreek prison





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the party leadership, workers and supporters to prepare for “Jail bharo Tehreek” (Fill the Jail Movement), saying that he would make the announcement in this look soon.

The former prime minister, while announcing a new move against the coalition government following the arrests of PTI leaders, said party leaders and workers should wait for his signal. The PTI leader said the move would convey to the ruling alliance which side the public is on.

The PTI President, while addressing his supporters via video link, called on his party’s workers and leaders to start preparing for the movement. Imran said the ruling coalition was using tactics to delay general elections, saying he had never seen an interim government in the country’s political history that was busy targeting opponents.

In October last year, Imran also announced a similar move against the coalition government in a bid to force the government to announce the date for snap polls. However, this did not materialize. During the 2014 sit-in, Imran also announced a movement of civil disobedience.

In his televised address today, Imran also warned against any attempt to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkwa.

Imran said provincial governors are supposed to give the date for new elections so that polls can be held within 90 days of the dissolution of provincial legislatures.

“I was advised against dissolving assemblies, but I did so keeping in mind that the Constitution requires elections to be held within 90 days,” he added.

The PTI leader also claimed that the “powerful quarters” had used several tactics including intimidation to avoid the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. “But despite all that, we got a vote of confidence and dissolved the assembly.”

Imran said that despite the passage of 18 days from the dissolution of the provincial assemblies, the governors of Punjab and KP have yet to give the ECP a date for new elections.

“After 90 days, Article 6 will be applied to everyone who is part of this [interim] governments if new elections do not take place.

Also Read: Government Crackdown on Political Enemies Escalates

Meanwhile, in a meeting with PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi, Imran held “other people” responsible for the latest arrests of PTI leaders.

According to Express News, Imran at the meeting said the coalition government was not concerned about the law and order situation but about crushing its opponents.

Without naming anyone, he said “other people” are behind the government’s vindictive actions.

The issue of Punjab and KP assembly elections was also discussed at the meeting.

The former prime minister said the incumbent government will have to hold elections in the two provinces within 90 days or they will be tried under Article 6 for violating the Constitution.

The Bharo Tehreek prison announcement quickly drew reactions from the government side where Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb chastised the PTI leadership saying he did not even have the courage to go to jail and that the announcement was simply to use party workers. .

The government spokesperson threw down a gauntlet at the PTI leadership to lead by example and go to jail before the workers and party supporters. Prior to this, the Minister of Information challenged the PTI leadership to first go to court and withdraw the bails taken in various cases.

Read more: “Imran lacks the courage to go to prison”: the government hits back at the leader of the PTI

Speaking to the media, PTI Vice President and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi vowed that the party would fill all prisons in Pakistan at Imran’s call, saying that from this way the “wish of the imported fascist government” would be fulfilled. He said handcuffs and torture were nothing and could give life to the motherland.

At the press conference, Marriyum, referring to Imran, said a man was repeating the same speech he had been giving for 20 years. However, she said, it is not easy to mislead the Pakistani people.

During the reign of the PTI, Marriyum said that Imran put the opposition and journalists in jail, claiming that Imran even went to America and talked about taking revenge on political opponents. She said that the people of Pakistan were in trouble because of the bad decisions of the government led by Imran.

Calling Imran a “coward”, Marriyum said he was hiding in Zaman Park, Lahore, and was busy protecting workers from his policies. In the Jail Bharo movement, she says, leaders are the first to go to jail.

“Imran Khan does not have the courage to support the bhaor movement in prison,” Marriyum said, saying it would be better for Imran to go to court and deal with the pending cases against him.

Emphasizing that the ruling government understood the plight of the people, she said that Imran had brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy and that the current government should implement the agreements reached by Imran.

