Imran Khan calls for ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ against Sharif government over election delay





The ousted Pakistani prime minister made the comments during his televised address from his Zaman Park residence on Saturday.

Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

By Press Trust of India: Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Saturday called on his workers and supporters to prepare for Bharo Tehreek (fill prison movement) prison against the federal government for inflicting torture in detention to his party leaders and delayed announcing new general elections.

It comes days after sedition charges were filed against his party’s senior vice president, Fawad Chaudhry, and former member of the National Assembly, Shandana Gulzar.

“I ask people to get ready and wait for my call for ‘jail bharo tehreek’. There won’t be much space in Pakistani jails to have them all,” Khan said.

He said that while the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government and its officials within the military establishment think that “we will be frightened by harassment and torture in custody, they are gravely mistaken”. .

“Wait for my call…when I give you the signal to fill the jails. I know the jails are going to suffocate because they don’t have much capacity,” said the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician.

Chaudhry, a close associate of Khan, was arrested last week at his Lahore residence in a dawn raid after a case was filed against him at Kohsar police station in Islamabad on a complaint by the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan for “threatening” voters and their families.

Meanwhile, Gulzar, who was elected from a women-only seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was convicted of “inciting violence against the country’s constitutional institutions”.

Fawad Chaudhry was picked up from his home at 3 a.m. What did Shandana Gulzar do that made her a terrorist. While the court grants bail to Sheikh Rashid, other lawsuits are being filed against him, Khan said.

In his fiery speech, the ousted prime minister said his party could have opted for a national strike.

Instead, they will choose to fill prisons in light of fears the country’s economy could deteriorate further, he said.

We have two options: given what they did, we could have opted for a strike of traffic jams and demonstrations, which is also a democratic way, explained Khan.

“But since the state of the economy is so bad, it will get worse. Therefore, I ask all my workers, the Pakistani nation and everyone to prepare for the Jail Bharo movement,” a- he declared.

Khan lamented that Pakistan under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was heading towards the law of the jungle, where force is just.

Khan said the imported government’s plan was to have him disqualified and then announce election dates.

“We have dissolved the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within two weeks, but the incumbent leaders, with the help of the Election Commission of Pakistan, are doing their best to delay the elections which are due to be held within 90 days in under the Constitution (after the assemblies are dissolved). The leaders are afraid of losing badly, that’s why they don’t want polls now,” he said.

Khan said there are 60 FIRs against him and once the incumbent government and his managers make sure he is ruled out (disqualified in any case) they will call the ’12th player’ (Nawaz Sharif) from London to win the polls.

Khan urged the judiciary to protect people’s rights.

“Every Pakistani turns to the judiciary to protect their basic rights. Prevent the country from becoming a banana republic and ensure the rule of law,” he urged.

The PTI leader ripped Prime Minister Sharif for the country’s economic difficulties and the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, saying it would only lead to unprecedented levels of inflation.

Pakistan’s central bank said on Friday its foreign exchange reserves fell 16.1% to $3.09 billion at the end of last fiscal week, the lowest in nearly 10 years.

In November last year, Khan was forced to suspend his long march to Islamabad following an assassination attempt on him.

Earlier, in May last year, Khan abruptly canceled the “Azadi Rally”, moments after his party activists arrived in the federal capital.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

Since his ousting, he has stepped up the ante on the ruling coalition to announce snap polls.

Posted on:

February 4, 2023

