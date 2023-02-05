Yes, Chinese spy balloons flew over the United States when President Trump was also in power





A Chinese spy balloon flies over Charlotte, North Carolina, February 4, 2023. The Pentagon… [+] earlier announced that it was tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said the balloon was a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly for meteorological purposes. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Cable TV talking heads are angry at the Chinese spy balloon that floated across the continental United States before it was shot down Saturday afternoon. Conservative commentators have insisted that President Joe Biden should have ordered the balloon to be shot down sooner and that a foreign balloon flying over US territory would never have happened under President Donald Trump. But it happened under Trump, according to several new reports.

The Chinese government says the balloon, which was first spotted by civilians Wednesday over Billings, Montana, was actually just a derailed weather balloon. But the Pentagon says it’s definitely a surveillance balloon and China had the ability to maneuver the plane.

I can almost guarantee you that balloon wouldn’t fly if we were still there, former Trump secretary of state Mike Pompeo told Sean Hannity on Friday.

But is Pompeo telling the truth? The Pentagon was quick to point out Thursday that this kind of thing had happened before, without going into details.

Instances of this type of balloon activity have been seen in recent years, Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement posted online.

But several reports have emerged in the past two days that give us a better idea of ​​when spy balloons operated by New Cold War adversaries flew through US airspace. Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Chinese balloons flew over the United States while President Trump occupied the White House.

The balloon spotted over Montana this week was not the first time the United States has detected Chinese balloons over its territory with previous incursions that have come under the Trump administration, Bloomberg reported.

But an unnamed Trump administration source insisted to Bloomberg in that same article that it was no big deal.

A senior national security official in former President Donald Trump’s administration said none of the Chinese spy balloons were near sensitive sites or had payloads as large as this one appears to be carrying , Bloomberg continued.

And if you can’t trust an anonymous official who worked for Trump, who can you trust, right?

The Associated Press has also released a new report that cites a defense expert as saying Chinese spy balloons have been detected near sensitive sites in Hawaii, home to a large US military presence, over the past five years.

Craig Singleton, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Chinese surveillance balloons have been sighted numerous times over the past five years in different parts of the Pacific, including US military installations near the hotspot in Hawaii, the Associated Press reported. SATURDAY.

President Biden has been in office for two years, leaving three years of Trump’s presidency in that five-year window.

The Wall Street Journal has also independently reported that Chinese spy balloons have flown over the United States before, but did not specify when.

China has sent surveillance balloons over the continental United States on at least a handful of occasions, US officials said, the Journal reported Friday.

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts over the Kingston, North Carolina area with… [+] an airplane and its contrail seen below. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of around 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists on the fact that the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used primarily for weather research that has derailed due to winds and has only limited self-steering capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)

Brian’s Branch

And all of this still leaves open the possibility that other adversary aircraft flew over the United States during the Trump years, aside from balloons. We still don’t know why swarms of drones were flying over Colorado and Nebraska in December 2019 and January 2020. If you recall, President Trump was President at that time and we never got an answer as to who was behind that.

Trump himself posted a video on Twitter yesterday recounting how the University of Pennsylvania might be compromised by Chinese spies, a charge for which he offered no evidence. Trump, a known liar and a continuing threat to US safety and security, also called on the US government to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon.

Ignoring Trump’s incoherent ramblings for a moment, the China spy balloon situation still left many valid questions about what should have been done and when. Pentagon officials reportedly considered shooting the balloon down earlier this week, but didn’t want debris to hit anything on the ground. But the United States is a very big place with a lot of agricultural land. It seems illogical that there wasn’t at least a stretch of land where the military could have safely forced the ball.

Reasonable people may disagree on whether the waiting game chosen by the Biden administration was the right course of action. But the question of whether something similar would have happened under Trump seems to have been answered. It made.

Update, 3:20 p.m. ET: The balloon was shot down at around 2:40 p.m. ET by the US military over the Atlantic Ocean. Local TV news in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina captured the moment on a YouTube live stream. This story has been updated with this information.

