Esemka cannot be separated from political connotations





Jakarta – Esemka will be attending the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2022. Esemka’s participation raises questions as to why this local brand has just joined the auto show now. Moreover, this year is a political year. Many also said that Esemka was only used as a political tool. Yannes Martinus Pasaribu, an automotive observer from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), said the Esemka brand cannot be separated from political connotations since its inception. Indeed, Esemka has already been promoted by Joko Widodo while he was still mayor of Solo. “Esemka initially emerged as a product that some Indonesians were proud of, because in 2007 he managed to surprise many people with the greatness of SMK students in Solo. Coincidentally, at that time, Jokowi (Joko Widodo ) was mayor of Solo. This is why the Esemka brand cannot be separated from political nuances from the beginning,” Yannes told detikOto, Saturday (4/2/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “(Is Esemka’s presence at IIMS 2023 for political purposes? -Editor’s note) maybe Esemka could be developed for political purposes,” added Yannes. Esemka SUV Garuda 1 Photo: Ragil Ajiyanto Apart from that, Yannes admits that Esemka is developing slowly. Due to limited capital and also mastery of technology. “In fact, since the inauguration of the Esemka plant in 2019, it has been preparing to assemble various commercial vehicles such as pickups, vans and SUVs from China and has started selling them in a limited manner. At first, Esemka used Chery, Foday and Karry products as a base,” he continued. “Obviously, with various local capital and technology limitations that existed at the time, Esemka could not move as quickly as Wuling, who was fully supported by the Chinese government, so preparations were very Various internal dynamics apparently prevented Esemka from moving forward smoothly at this time,” Yannes said. Watch the video “Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Review: Features Abundant, Looks Luxurious!“

