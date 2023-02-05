Trump campaign settles lawsuit, overturns NDAs





Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in front of his plane, March 12, 2016 in Vandalia, Ohio.

Brooks Kraft | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, in a $450,000 settlement of a class action lawsuit brought by a former campaign aide, agreed to void nondisclosure agreements that hundreds campaign workers and volunteers had signed as a condition of their work.

The deal, revealed in a court filing on Friday, ended a lawsuit filed by former Trump campaign aide Jessica Denson in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The settlement effectively invalidates all other NDAs signed by Trump campaign workers, potentially opening the door for them to publicly discuss events related to the 2016 race and Trump himself, without fear of potentially ruinous legal retaliation from him. .

Trump, who defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 White House race, has for decades required people who work for him to sign NDAs. In November, he announced he would seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“This compromise is actually a total win for Jessica Denson and all of the Trump 2016 campaign workers,” said David Bowles, Denson’s attorney.

“The Trump NDA is invalid and unenforceable, and campaign workers should never have lived under its shadow,” Bowles said.

Trump campaign officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement, which was first reported Friday by the Bloomberg news service.

Lawyers for the campaign had said in a court filing that “the campaign states that, of its own volition, it has notified all such employees, contractors and volunteers in a signed writing that they are no longer bound by these no -disclosure and non-disparagement provisions.'”

Last April, an arbitrator ordered Trump’s 2016 campaign to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former “Apprentice” star whom the campaign unsuccessfully sued for a book about his adviser to the White House.

The award came months after the same arbitrator ruled that the nondisclosure agreement she signed while working on Trump’s campaign was invalid under New York law, citing the ruling. regarding the Denson deal.

Denson filed her lawsuit in 2020, saying the Trump campaign tried to silence her after she went public with allegations that she was the target of abusive treatment and gender discrimination by another campaign member.

Denson’s attorneys in court filings said the NDAs she and others signed were too broad under the law.

The lawyers cited language that prevents the disclosure of information “that Mr. Trump insists should be kept private” and that blocks anything that could be “humiliating.”[ing] or denigrate[ing] publicly” about him.

Judge Paul Gardephe, in a March 2021 decision, declared the non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions invalid for Denson, setting a potential precedent for future cases involving NDAs.

The Trump campaign will pay $450,000 in the settlement, the vast majority of which will cover Denson’s attorneys’ fees and expenses.

Denson herself will receive $25,000 as part of the deal.

Prior to the settlement, the 2016 Trump campaign said it would release all employees, contractors and volunteers from any nondisclosure or nondisparagement agreements.

Before the deal was finalized, Trump’s campaign tried to seal the monetary terms of the settlement on the grounds that it could hurt his ability to negotiate similar legal settlements in the future.

Gardephe rejected this request last month.

