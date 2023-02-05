Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo move





LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan announced the “Jail Bharo” movement on Saturday.

The former Prime Minister expressed these views while addressing the nation. He said that Pakistan was created for a purpose so that future generations would know the reason for the creation of this country.

Imran Khan said that the founding of the state of Madinah was based on justice and equity as no state can prosper with these elements.

The former Prime Minister said that the rule of law is necessary for the betterment of the economy and that the nation which recoils before its ideology dies, if it does not wake up as a nation today, then everything the world will be responsible for this situation.

He said that the government of thieves was brought into the country under a conspiracy and when mistrust was introduced the dollar was worth 178 rupees and today the dollar has become expensive by 100 rupees in 9 months.

Imran Khan said the imported government was also preparing to flee the election as it filed lawsuits against its opponents.

Khan said charges were filed against Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudry, Azam Swati was tortured in front of his children and granddaughters, Fawad Chaudhry was arrested at 4 a.m. and those who spoke out against regime change were also oppressed.

“Economic stability cannot come without political stability in the country as we have dissolved our assemblies under the constitution but 18 days have passed but the two governors (Punjab and KP) did not give the date of the election and if the election does not take place on time,” the ousted prime minister said.

Imran Khan said the people of the country should think that they are not worried about the ruin of the country because their money is outside and they have no roadmap to fix the country .

At the end, Imran Khan announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek” and said the government had come up with a plan to put him in jail. In order to weaken the government plan, he said, the PTI workers and the nation should prepare for the “Bharo Tehreek prison” and everyone should wait for his call.

