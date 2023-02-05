



With the presentation of the only book whose results matter, also known as the Union Budget, the Indian economy has once again proven its unparalleled dependence on protest. The goals of creating more jobs, homes and billionaires under the Pradhan Mantri Naam Hi Kaafi Hai Yojana have already found their blueprint for social media, though their fine print awaits inspiration from Goddess Lakshmis. After criticizing the budget as the brainchild of someone with a child’s brain, the opposition vowed to voice their concerns outside parliament. Meanwhile, for the ordinary Indian, the next financial year should make clothes, gold and kitchen fireplaces more expensive, but not as expensive as free thought. On the plus side, cigarettes have also become less affordable, which means your lungs should be healthier than your bank accounts. Elsewhere, a national interest fund has been launched, the details of which will be just as readily available as those relating to PM CARES. The first objective of the new fund is to make Hindenburg Research another BBC while restoring Gautam Adanis’ position as one of the three richest people on Earth. Wondering what else happened while you celebrated your nonexistent assessment after reviewing the new income tax brackets? Heres featuring the best stories of the week that should have been. January 30

The victorious girls admitted that none of them were inspired to represent India after watching Chak De! India or Dangal After India’s triumph at the ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup, cricket writers busy watching Surya Kumar Yadav’s batting rolls are struggling to decide whether to call the tournament’s top scorer Shweta Sehrawat the “next Virat Kohli”, the “next Shubman Gill” or the “next Prithvi Shaw”.

Although Novak Djokovic has won a record 22nd Grand Slam, his peers refuse to call him the GOAT because ‘he hasn’t lost enough big games in his career to be emotionally compared to other greats’. January 31

Boris Johnson reveals he has enough inside information about Vladimir Putin to fill books that will pay for the rest of his life Boris Johnson admits that when he was the UK’s main embarrassment, Vladimir Putin threatened him, saying that “if Ukraine joined NATO, I would publish the names of your Russian benefactors as well as that of your hairdresser”. Johnson had coldly avoided the threats since he was looking for a new scandal anyway.

After black police officers murdered a black man named Tire Nichols in the US state of Tennessee, the New York Times writes how “white supremacy has become so endemic in America that it has become color blind”. February 1st

MCQ denied that its members developed an emotional addiction to ChatGPT after talking to the AI ​​bot for hours A group of Indian engineering students called Mostly Craving Quants (MCQ), whose members have taken more exams than interviews and appointments combined, have filed a petition to stop taking ChatGPT to exams against its will. A statement released by MCQ reads: “Just because humans can be treated like robots doesn’t mean we’re starting to treat robots like humans.”

A survey conducted by Break in India revealed that nearly 60% of Indians simultaneously believe that Hindu women only listen to their parents in matters of marriage and that love jihad is real. February 2

Rahul Gandhi plans to become a food vlogger after his trip across the country introduced him to India’s most unique restaurants After nearly four months of recording interviews in all possible terrains and weather conditions, the Bharat Jodo Yatra ends with the realization that Congress followers could not grow as fast as Rahul Gandhi’s beard. .

As Infosys grapples with tax disputes in the UK, relatives of NR Narayana Murthy told their relatives they were close to Naryana Murthy how “Rishi Sunak failed both as Chancellor of the Exchequer and as a son-in-law”. February 3

Alka Yagnik thinks she’s extremely lucky to have been perfectly sandwiched between the Lata Mangeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal eras. Identified as the most-listened to singer on YouTube in 2022, ahead of Taylor Swift, BTS and your five-year-old neighbor who can do anything, Alka Yagnik thanks “kids of the 90s for continuing to believe in heartache”.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Shehzada will avoid a direct confrontation with Pathane at the box office after the makers of the first postponed the film’s release date “out of respect for film critics”, who can only praise so much beautiful nonsense at once.

