‘Imran Khan is the most worried about his arrest right now’News WAALI

Imran Khan should be commended for talking about a democratic and non-violent movement, people who spend time in prison are not like before, they get closer to the poor when they come back from prison. Politics in Pakistan will not improve until Tehreek-e-Insaf sits down with other political parties, and they can only improve if they take the steps that other political parties have gone through . People gather where Imran Khan himself is, people did not come out because of his voice again and again, Jail Bharu movement is very difficult, people will not come out for Imran Khan in the same way as the PPPs used in the 80s came out. . People will be very humiliated by going to prison, the government can make any place look like a prison, Imran Khan’s recent decisions seem to make him very worried and especially after the end of treatment, he is very worried about Imran Khan right now. is to stop it. Author and analyst Zaigham Khan has this to say.

During a speech on Naya Dur TV’s ‘Khabrse Aha’ talk show, Zaigham Khan said there should be a prosecution against Tehreek-e-Insaf for inciting people to violence a long time ago. even, despite this, there should be no reason to worry. Tehreek-e-Insaf still does not say what they did is also wrong and what is happening now is also wrong. Tehreek-e-Insaf will have to sit with other political parties, there is no other option.

He said that Wikipedia is written by ordinary people and can be edited by anyone and this platform has gradually become very broad, it helps to know everything, it is a first step of knowledge and research. It has become, banning it will be a great loss to the people of Pakistan, it is a non-profit enterprise. Jamal Abdul Nasser had said that it seems Islam is revealed in Pakistan, how can you interfere in the affairs of other countries with such behavior. Imran Khan and his ilk are pushing the boundaries of extremism for their own good, these are the symptoms of a cowardly regime.

Journalist Anbar Rahim Shamsi said Imran Khan doesn’t want to go to jail alone, now Imran Khan doesn’t want to run for by-election, now Jail Bharu Tehreek is another trick he is playing. This number is not visible in the recent protest call of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, but now what Imran Khan wants to get out of it, the concern of these colleagues is unknown. The circle around Imran Khan has shrunk, so he is doing such things now.

He said that the PDM government is weak, the number of his advisers has become 78, the government also depends on the organization, there should be no revolt against Fawad Chaudhary, this also shows the weakness of the government. Politicians who use obscene language should not be prosecuted criminally, but rather civilly.

He said the Wikipedia ban is due to their website content about Ahmadis, the information cannot be bottled up and closed across borders. There is also a provision to end the prophecy in the marriage certificate, this is a clear violation of the Supreme Court ruling. Wikipedia believes in free information and anyone can edit it, the creation of free information in the 21st century cannot be stopped or prohibited.

Analyst Murtaza Solangi said whenever power came to Imran Khan he used it to the fullest, attacked PTV, attacked Ismat Junejo and forcibly freed people from police stations, now he is non violent. Speaking of movement, it shows their own inferiority. When he was prime minister, he used to say thank goodness these people brought the motion of no confidence, and he also said there was no other option but them, despite his repeated pleas , he didn’t get people out, Imran They can use the language to the fullest but they can’t fill the prisons, Pakistani people are already living in prisons because of inflation and conditions.

He said that it is necessary to avoid cases in which the government should not be involved, because of a few pages, the whole of Wikipedia has been closed, it has caused great harm to students, the government does not should not act from such . be avoided.

The host of the program was Raza Rumi. ‘Khabar Se Aayda’ airs live on Naya Dur TV from Monday to Saturday at 9:05 p.m.

