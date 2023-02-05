Christian petition against Donald Trump receives over 20,000 signatures





A petition opposing Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid from a progressive Christian group, formed to oppose the “religious right”, has received more than 20,000 signatures online.

The petition was created by Faithful America, a group founded in 2004 that claims to be the “largest online community of Christians putting faith into action for social justice.” As of 7:00 a.m. ET Saturday morning, it had been signed by 20,723 people, surpassing the original target of 20,000.

It reads: “On November 15 at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump officially announced that he was running for President in 2024. In a speech laced with alarmism and lies, Trump made it clear that he intended to double down on his fascist tactics, which led to the deadly January 6 Nationalist-Christian attack on our Capitol.

“We don’t yet know much about how the 2024 election will play out, but one thing is certain: another Trump presidency would spell disaster for our country.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina January 28, 2023. A petition from a progressive Christian group opposing the candidacy by Trump in 2024 has been signed more than 20,000 times. LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/GETTY

The petition goes on to claim that the pro-Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement has “clearly rejected” the fundamental Christian teachings of the gospel.

He continued: “The insurgent ex-president – who notoriously gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op with a Bible outside an Episcopal Church that didn’t support him – has repeatedly weaponized religion in his last two campaigns. , and 2024 will be no different.

“The Gospel teaches love, equality and dignity, all values ​​that the MAGA movement clearly rejects. We cannot let anyone believe that these Christian nationalist politicians and far-right pastors speak for our faith, especially when it comes to Donald Trump.

“At this pivotal moment, let’s speak as Christians and make it clear that Donald Trump does not share our values ​​and will never have our votes.”

Last month, Trump denounced what he called “disloyalty” by some conservative evangelicals who refused to support his 2024 presidential bid.

Speaking to Conservative journalist David Brody, he said: “No one has ever done more for the right to life than Donald Trump. I put in three Supreme Court justices, who all voted, and they got something they’ve been fighting for 64 years, for many, many years.

“There is great disloyalty in the world of politics and that is a sign of disloyalty.”

Last June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion, in a major victory for the religious right.

Separately, Trump is urging the Biden administration to shoot down an alleged Chinese “high-altitude surveillance balloon” that has made its way across America.

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment.

