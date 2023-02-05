Wow! Dewa19’s popular 30th anniversary party was attended by officials, Joko Widodo’s wife asks Ari Lasso to sing this song





Grid.ID/Rissa Indrasty Dewa19 30th anniversary popular party at Jakarta International Stadium, North Jakarta on Saturday (02/04/2023).

Report by Grid.ID reporter, Rissa Indrasty Grid.ID – The audience enthusiastically welcomed the Dewa19 30th Year People’s Party event at Jakarta International Stadium, North Jakarta on Saturday (4/2/2023). The concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dewa19 in the music industry was accompanied by 4 singers who helped to publicize the group, namely Ari Lasso, Once, Ello and Virzha. The event which started at 8:00 PM WIB was opened by the appearance of Virzha and Ello performing the mainstay of the group founded by Ahmad Dhani, namely Angin to Arjuna. On the sidelines of his performance, Virzha greeted the audience and expressed his astonishment at the large number of spectators who came that evening. “How are you? Wow, this concert is finally happening, and tonight the audience seems to be the busiest. We want to hear Baladewa Baladewi, want to hear and scream all your energy, where is the sound,” said Virzha when watched by Grid.ID at the People’s Party 30 Years of Dewa19 Concert at JIS, Saturday (4/2/2023). During the concert, the step-by-step screen highlighted the audience present several times. Who would have thought that a row of high officials was present at the Dewa19 concert that evening. Officials present included Joko Widodo’s wife Iriana, Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, former Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Economy Wishnutama, Indonesian Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, President General Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and his wife Annisa Pohan. In addition to this, there was also presenter and activist Najwa Shihab who was present that evening. Grid.ID/Rissa Indrasty Dewa19 30th anniversary popular party at Jakarta International Stadium, North Jakarta on Saturday (02/04/2023). Also Read: ‘Community and Heir Owned’ Not Changing Direction Turns Out to Be Why Ahmad Dhani Perpetuated the Dewa 19 Group Name as a Restaurant Brand CONTENT PROMOTE



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grid.id/read/043681161/wow-pesta-rakyat-30-tahun-dewa19-dihadiri-jajaran-pejabat-istri-joko-widodo-minta-ari-lasso-nyanyikan-lagu-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos