Politics
US senators link Turkiye F-16 sale to NATO bid
How Political Obstruction Violates Beirut Explosion Survivors’ Right to Truth, Justice and Reparations
DUBAI: When a massive explosion tore through the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, killing more than 215 people, Lebanese authorities promised a swift investigation that would bring the culprits to justice within days.
Since then, the investigation has repeatedly stalled, with its lead investigator Tarek Bitar being charged with insubordination for resuming his investigation into the blast and indicting several senior officials.
The explosion, which devastated the port and surrounding neighborhoods, injuring more than 6,500 people and displacing some 300,000, occurred when a large quantity of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, improperly stored in a warehouse since 2014, somehow caught fire.
Survivors, relatives of victims and rights groups have blamed the disaster on a political class widely seen as corrupt and inept. To date, no official has been held accountable.
The stuttering investigation into the 2020 Beirut port explosion had already demonstrated that the judiciary was a plaything in the hands of powerful figures, who could happily throw wrenches into legal works to cripple proceedings indefinitely, the court said. broadcaster and political commentator Baria Alamuddin in a recent op-ed for Arab News.
The Bitars investigation was initially interrupted in December 2021 due to a ruling by the Court of Cassation. Three former cabinet ministers had filed court orders against him, while groups opposed to the investigation, including Iran-backed Hezbollah, accused him of bias.
Bitar was already the second judge to lead the investigation after the dismissal of Judge Fadi Sawans. In December 2020, Sawan had accused former Prime Minister Hassan Diab who resigned following the explosions and three former ministers of negligence.
However, Sawan was removed from the case after mounting political pressure and the investigation was suspended.
His successor, Bitar, also summoned Diab for questioning and unsuccessfully asked parliament to waive the immunity of lawmakers who had been ministers. The Home Office also refused to execute the arrest warrants, further undermining Bitars’ quest for accountability.
In October 2021, protests calling for Bitars’ withdrawal were organized by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, a Shia political party led by Nabih Berri, in Beirut’s civil war-scarred neighborhood of Tayouneh.
The protests quickly turned deadly when unidentified snipers opened fire on crowds, killing seven civilians and wounding dozens in a echo of the 1975-90 civil war period. The gunmen were suspected members of the Lebanese Forces, a right-wing Christian party.
Given these tensions and obstacles, many were surprised when Bitar resumed its investigation on January 23 after a 13-month hiatus, indicting eight new suspects, including senior security officials and Lebanon’s chief prosecutor, Ghassan Oueidat.
Bitar also indicted former Prime Minister Diab, MP Ghazi Zaiter, former Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, former army commander Jean Kahwaji and Major General Tony Saliba.
Oweidat responded by issuing a travel ban against Bitar, accusing him of sedition and acting without a warrant, accusing him of rebelling against the judiciary. He also issued an order releasing 17 suspects from pre-trial detention.
Lebanon’s justice system has become the object of ridicule, as judges have leveled reprisal charges against each other and arbitrarily ordered the release of detainees, columnist Alamuddin said.
In bringing charges against senior officials, Bitar is not an uncontrollable judge. On the contrary, it signals that the entire complicit and corrupt leadership deserves to be held to account.
The quarrel between the executive and the judiciary is another test of the collapse of Lebanese institutions. In the grip of financial crisis and political paralysis, its plummeting currency and thousands of professionals and young people fleeing the country, expectations are low.
Michael Young, editor of Diwan, a Carnegie Endowment for International Peaces Middle East Program blog, and author of Ghosts of Martyrs Square, is convinced that Bitar will not be allowed to do his job properly.
We must understand that there are two stages in this process, he told Arab News. If Bitar invites someone, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for him to force the people he wants to investigate to sit down for their interviews.
The police will do nothing about it because the Ministry of the Interior in turn will not implement anything. The judicial police are controlled by the public prosecutor Oueidat, who specified that he would not order the execution of any decision.
Bitar’s ability to do its job properly is going to be, in my opinion, impossible. His investigation is technically blocked.
Why Bitar chose to resume his investigation now remains unclear. But for survivors and families of those killed in the blast, his return offers a glimmer of hope.
It was time for Judge Bitar to resume his work. The truth has to come out at some point and I think what Judge Ghassan Oueidat did in challenging Judge Bitar strengthens his will to uncover the truth, said Tatiana Hasrouty, who lost her father Ghassan Hasrouty in the blast. at Arab News.
I believe in Judge Bitar, not as a person, but rather as a judge investigating this crime and working to uncover the truth and uphold the rule of law. It challenges the culture of impunity that we Lebanese have inherited by summoning politicians and high officials.
Bitar, who was first appointed lead investigator in February 2021, was seen by many Lebanese as an impartial and honest judge.
The 49-year-old Christian, from the north of the country, rarely appears in public or speaks to the press, and is known to have a clean reputation and no political affiliations, a rarity in such a deeply sectarian country.
Bitar is confusing to the corrupt ruling classes because he does not follow their rules, Alamuddin said in his Arab News op-ed. He declines invitations to social occasions to avoid perceptions of influence and does not accept calls from those seeking favors.
In a recent sermon, the influential Maronite patriarch Beshara Al-Rahi expressed his support for Bitar, urging him to continue his work, despite the unacceptable legal and political setback.
Meetings of judicial bodies are experiencing a lack of quorum with judges and prosecutors defying the High Judicial Council and its head and refraining from attending meetings, he said.
We will not let port crime go unpunished no matter how much time passes and how many leaders change.
Al-Rahi, who is the patriarch of the largest Christian community in the country, also called on Bitar to seek help and assistance from any international authority that could help him find out the truth.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called on the UN Human Rights Council to urgently adopt a resolution to create an impartial fact-finding mission into the port explosion.
Lebanese authorities have repeatedly obstructed the nationwide investigation into the blast, they said in a joint statement.
In Lebanon’s tense political climate, the chances of obtaining justice for the survivors of the port explosions and the families of those killed appear dim.
We understood from the beginning that the political class does not want the investigation to continue to the extent that they are even willing, as we saw during the incident in Tayouneh over a year ago, to risk sectarian conflict to do so, Young told Arab News, Diwan’s editor. .
They will not enforce the rule of law. He is missing anyway in Lebanon today. They do not care about the consequences of the absence of the rule of law.
However, Hasrouty, who has taken to social media to express her sadness and anger over the loss of her father, says whatever Lebanese politicians and officials do, she will not lose hope.
The truth frightens the ruling elite, but that is why we will pursue it to the end, she said. They are afraid of the power that families and the public now hold.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2244816/middle-east
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nowell Named Top 10 Nominee for Bob Cousy Award
- Digitain appoints Simon Westbury as CEO of Sport Generate
- Duke jumps seven spots in the Week 14 AP poll, checking in at number 9
- Coco Gauff Top Alternative Tennis Table Serving Big Warning Raducanu And Others | Tennis | Sport
- What does he think about blowing up the suspected Chinese spy balloon?
- Permauls Superb 500: Spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana
- Was Boris Johnson really threatened by a Russian missile?
- Ngwafang named #HLWBB Athletics Player of the Week
- Chennai hosts Inter-State National Junior, Youth TT Championships
- Hundreds killed, thousands injured as massive earthquake hits Turkey, Syria – BBC News
- Milestone Monday – Sydney Uni Cricket
- Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Announce TV Show