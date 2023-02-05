US senators link Turkiye F-16 sale to NATO bid

DUBAI: When a massive explosion tore through the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, killing more than 215 people, Lebanese authorities promised a swift investigation that would bring the culprits to justice within days.

Since then, the investigation has repeatedly stalled, with its lead investigator Tarek Bitar being charged with insubordination for resuming his investigation into the blast and indicting several senior officials.

The explosion, which devastated the port and surrounding neighborhoods, injuring more than 6,500 people and displacing some 300,000, occurred when a large quantity of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, improperly stored in a warehouse since 2014, somehow caught fire.

Survivors, relatives of victims and rights groups have blamed the disaster on a political class widely seen as corrupt and inept. To date, no official has been held accountable.

Relatives of victims of the Brirut port explosion clash with police outside the Beirut courthouse. (AFP)

The stuttering investigation into the 2020 Beirut port explosion had already demonstrated that the judiciary was a plaything in the hands of powerful figures, who could happily throw wrenches into legal works to cripple proceedings indefinitely, the court said. broadcaster and political commentator Baria Alamuddin in a recent op-ed for Arab News.

The Bitars investigation was initially interrupted in December 2021 due to a ruling by the Court of Cassation. Three former cabinet ministers had filed court orders against him, while groups opposed to the investigation, including Iran-backed Hezbollah, accused him of bias.

Bitar was already the second judge to lead the investigation after the dismissal of Judge Fadi Sawans. In December 2020, Sawan had accused former Prime Minister Hassan Diab who resigned following the explosions and three former ministers of negligence.

However, Sawan was removed from the case after mounting political pressure and the investigation was suspended.

His successor, Bitar, also summoned Diab for questioning and unsuccessfully asked parliament to waive the immunity of lawmakers who had been ministers. The Home Office also refused to execute the arrest warrants, further undermining Bitars’ quest for accountability.

In October 2021, protests calling for Bitars’ withdrawal were organized by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, a Shia political party led by Nabih Berri, in Beirut’s civil war-scarred neighborhood of Tayouneh.

A supporter of Hezbollah and the Amal movements carries a portrait of Judge Tarek Bitar during a rally in Beirut on October 14, 2021, to demand his removal. (AFP)

The protests quickly turned deadly when unidentified snipers opened fire on crowds, killing seven civilians and wounding dozens in a echo of the 1975-90 civil war period. The gunmen were suspected members of the Lebanese Forces, a right-wing Christian party.

Given these tensions and obstacles, many were surprised when Bitar resumed its investigation on January 23 after a 13-month hiatus, indicting eight new suspects, including senior security officials and Lebanon’s chief prosecutor, Ghassan Oueidat.

Bitar also indicted former Prime Minister Diab, MP Ghazi Zaiter, former Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, former army commander Jean Kahwaji and Major General Tony Saliba.

Oweidat responded by issuing a travel ban against Bitar, accusing him of sedition and acting without a warrant, accusing him of rebelling against the judiciary. He also issued an order releasing 17 suspects from pre-trial detention.

Lebanese protest in Beirut on January 28, 2023 to demand the removal and prosecution of Chief Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat. (AFP)

Lebanon’s justice system has become the object of ridicule, as judges have leveled reprisal charges against each other and arbitrarily ordered the release of detainees, columnist Alamuddin said.

In bringing charges against senior officials, Bitar is not an uncontrollable judge. On the contrary, it signals that the entire complicit and corrupt leadership deserves to be held to account.

The quarrel between the executive and the judiciary is another test of the collapse of Lebanese institutions. In the grip of financial crisis and political paralysis, its plummeting currency and thousands of professionals and young people fleeing the country, expectations are low.

Michael Young, editor of Diwan, a Carnegie Endowment for International Peaces Middle East Program blog, and author of Ghosts of Martyrs Square, is convinced that Bitar will not be allowed to do his job properly.

We must understand that there are two stages in this process, he told Arab News. If Bitar invites someone, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for him to force the people he wants to investigate to sit down for their interviews.

The police will do nothing about it because the Ministry of the Interior in turn will not implement anything. The judicial police are controlled by the public prosecutor Oueidat, who specified that he would not order the execution of any decision.

Bitar’s ability to do its job properly is going to be, in my opinion, impossible. His investigation is technically blocked.

Why Bitar chose to resume his investigation now remains unclear. But for survivors and families of those killed in the blast, his return offers a glimmer of hope.

It was time for Judge Bitar to resume his work. The truth has to come out at some point and I think what Judge Ghassan Oueidat did in challenging Judge Bitar strengthens his will to uncover the truth, said Tatiana Hasrouty, who lost her father Ghassan Hasrouty in the blast. at Arab News.

Lebanese protesters demand during a rally in Beirut on January 28, 2023 that Attorney General Ghassan Oueidat be removed from office and held responsible for the 2020 port explosion. (AFP)

I believe in Judge Bitar, not as a person, but rather as a judge investigating this crime and working to uncover the truth and uphold the rule of law. It challenges the culture of impunity that we Lebanese have inherited by summoning politicians and high officials.

Bitar, who was first appointed lead investigator in February 2021, was seen by many Lebanese as an impartial and honest judge.

The 49-year-old Christian, from the north of the country, rarely appears in public or speaks to the press, and is known to have a clean reputation and no political affiliations, a rarity in such a deeply sectarian country.

Bitar is confusing to the corrupt ruling classes because he does not follow their rules, Alamuddin said in his Arab News op-ed. He declines invitations to social occasions to avoid perceptions of influence and does not accept calls from those seeking favors.

In a recent sermon, the influential Maronite patriarch Beshara Al-Rahi expressed his support for Bitar, urging him to continue his work, despite the unacceptable legal and political setback.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi. (AFP)

Meetings of judicial bodies are experiencing a lack of quorum with judges and prosecutors defying the High Judicial Council and its head and refraining from attending meetings, he said.

We will not let port crime go unpunished no matter how much time passes and how many leaders change.

Al-Rahi, who is the patriarch of the largest Christian community in the country, also called on Bitar to seek help and assistance from any international authority that could help him find out the truth.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called on the UN Human Rights Council to urgently adopt a resolution to create an impartial fact-finding mission into the port explosion.

Lebanese authorities have repeatedly obstructed the nationwide investigation into the blast, they said in a joint statement.

In Lebanon’s tense political climate, the chances of obtaining justice for the survivors of the port explosions and the families of those killed appear dim.

We understood from the beginning that the political class does not want the investigation to continue to the extent that they are even willing, as we saw during the incident in Tayouneh over a year ago, to risk sectarian conflict to do so, Young told Arab News, Diwan’s editor. .

They will not enforce the rule of law. He is missing anyway in Lebanon today. They do not care about the consequences of the absence of the rule of law.

However, Hasrouty, who has taken to social media to express her sadness and anger over the loss of her father, says whatever Lebanese politicians and officials do, she will not lose hope.

The truth frightens the ruling elite, but that is why we will pursue it to the end, she said. They are afraid of the power that families and the public now hold.