India, US discuss Narendra Modi’s White House visit





The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials about a possible visit to the White House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a US official with knowledge of the talks and another person briefed on the matter. US President Joe Biden is eager to deepen ties with the world’s largest democracy as part of his bid to win what he has touted as a contest between free and autocratic societies, particularly China. The White House and the Indian Embassy in Washington declined to comment. Dates are not finalized, the sources said. Talks about a possible visit to the White House intensified this week when Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval met his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. During the visit, the United States and India launched a partnership to deepen ties on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country’s crude oil, a key source of funding for the war in Ukraine. Washington has pushed New Delhi to do more to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. India on Wednesday proposed to increase military spending for the coming year by 13% to $72.6 billion as it seeks to add more fighter jets and roads along its stretched border with China. India and China share a 2,100 mile (3,400 kilometer) border that has been disputed since the 1950s. The US president is expected to make his own trip to New Delhi in September for the India-hosted G20 meetings. Biden is also expected to meet Modi at a mid-year meeting of Quad countries, which is hosted by Australia and also includes Japan. Those countries, along with South Korea, are key to Biden’s strategy of bolstering regional alliances and bolstering Asian security in the face of threats, including Chinese claims to Taiwan and large swaths of the South China Sea. President George W. Bush’s administration in 2005 denied Modi a US visa after a 2002 incident in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in sectarian riots in the Indian state of Gujarat , where he had been Chief Minister. Modi has denied any wrongdoing. He was first invited to the White House after becoming Prime Minister in 2014 by Barack Obama. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record victory in his home state of Gujarat in December and is widely expected to win the next general election in 2024.

