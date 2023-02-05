On China’s ‘spy’ ball, Trump Jr. digs: Because the boyfriend is no more | world news





Former US President Donald Trump’s eldest son and businessman, Donald Trump Jr., has mocked a prominent Democratic congressman over the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the military American Saturday. Referring to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who allegedly developed close ties to a US congressman, Trump Jr. said China was looking for other ways to collect intelligence because the spy’s boyfriend was not doing no longer part of House Intel.

You know why the Chinese are suddenly flying balloons over the continental United States? Because Fang Fang’s boyfriend is no longer on House Intel, so they are looking for other ways to gather intelligence, he tweeted.

Watch | Videos capture the moment a US fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon

While Trump Jr. took no name, his tweet was apparently aimed at Eric Swalwell, a Democratic congressman, whose alleged ties to a Chinese national named Fang Fang aka Christine Fang was first reported by Axios. in 2020. Last month, Chairman Kevin McCarthy expelled Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee, following his promise to oust the progressive Democrat, citing his association with an alleged Chinese spy who targeted American politicians.

The alleged surveillance balloon that had spent days flying over the United States was shot down over its territorial waters on Saturday.

“Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President (Joe) Biden and his national security team will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people while effectively responding to the unacceptable violation of our sovereignty by the PRC,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

China had insisted the balloon was a civilian airship primarily for meteorological purposes and had deviated from its intended course due to winds and limited piloting ability. China’s Foreign Ministry slammed the US action in a statement on Sunday morning, saying the shooting down of the “civilian” plane was “a clear overreaction and grave violation of international practice”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

Subscribe to our best newsletters

Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/on-chinese-spy-balloon-trump-jr-dig-because-boyfriend-is-no-longer-on-101675565566383.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos