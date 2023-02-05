Crisis in Myanmar presents major challenge for Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023

Authors: Jalaluddin Rizqi Mulia and Silvia Jultikasari Febrian*

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN for short, is an organization originally created as a response to the Cold War in the region by five founding member states: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore , the Philippines and Thailand. Timor-Leste itself had been trying to join ASEAN since 2011, considering that Timor-Leste is geographically and culturally a Southeast Asian country. Despite this condition, the country has faced difficulties in its efforts. These are due to the unstable situation in the country, particularly at the political, economic and security levels.

As a regional institution, ASEAN’s role is increasingly becoming a multidimensional organization. In order to strengthen its integration efforts, the ASEAN Community was formed to strengthen the centrality and role of ASEAN as a regional power playing a major role in the design of the territorial framework, accompanied by the signing of the ASEAN Charter marking the commitment of its member states to building the community through the expansion of regional cooperation and integration. The ASEAN Community itself consists of three main pillars: the ASEAN Political Security Community (APSC), the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) .

Why did Timor-Leste join the regional organization?

Indonesia has long been one of the parties pushing for the acceptance of Timor-Leste as a member state. Nevertheless, it should be noted that every policy issued by ASEAN requires unanimous votes of all Member States. The new membership intention itself was met with a number of challenges, such as Singapore’s refusal and the questioning of Timor-Leste’s stability and capacity. Such a view is based on an assessment of Timor-Leste that it will only be a burden for ASEAN, which is currently on the path of economic integration.

The underlying reason for the denial of the device is the condition of Timor-Lestes fulfilling the eligibility requirements for membership. Timor-Leste itself is a small country with high social conditions poverty ($1.90/day in 2022); it is feared that this will only create difficulties for other Member States because, from an ethical point of view, they are obliged to help, bearing in mind that the application for full membership payment for about $2.5 million a year. Indeed, locally, President Ramos-Horta came up against hesitation for lack of human and economic resources in the face of ASEAN, which leads hundreds of meetings at different levels each year. Apart from that, the country’s reluctance to address the opponent position towards Myanmar’s junta at the United Nations has also delayed the accession process.

Although historically, ASEAN has always welcomed new members, regardless of the considerations of rich and poor on the capabilities or resources of countries. This is what made Laos and Myanmar join in 1997 and Cambodia in 1999. In short, as long as the prerequisite of geographical location is met, any country is eligible, which is also indicated in the Charter of the ASEAN. Apart from this, the candidate must be recognized by all member states, respect the charter and be willing and able to fulfill the obligations of membership. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the current ASEAN system cannot be completely generalized to that of the 1990s.

In the meantime, ASEAN agreed in principle recognize Timor-Leste. In addition to sending a fact-finding mission from the three ASEAN communities, Timor-Leste has been granted observer state status which allows it to participate in many ASEAN meetings, although could not contribute directly to the process of conveying opinions for decision-making. Hopefully in the near future, the mission will release a report outlining a roadmap for Timor-Leste’s full membership in ASEAN.

As it holds stewardship of ASEAN in 2023, Indonesiaa country which was the traditional first visit of the new leaders of Timor-Leste, should speed up the process of accepting new members. The outlook is that Timor-Leste can get full member when Indonesia, as president, hosts the ASEAN summit in 2023.

The presence of new challenges

From an economic point of view, Timor-Leste’s economic growth is highly dependent on revenues from petroleum activity through the Petroleum Fund. Sooner or later, these funds will slowly deplete and only lead to dragging effects on public finances, posing a risk of economic instability, and eventually reducing the country’s ability to meet the need for membership. to ASEAN. Currently, Timor-Leste is trying to manipulate its over-reliance on oil by shift on other alternatives, such as the tourism and manufacturing industry. Another potential step is to galvanize the private sector that can attract foreign investment. Institutions, ie government, become the initial determinant of effective and efficient development outcomes. One that needs to be considered is that development primarily requires a process to create a better life for society, including in Timor-Leste.

In the context of administrative aspects, Timor-Leste can adjust local policies as changeable as possible in accordance with ASEAN regulations, taking into account the characteristic ASEAN treaties and conventions are legally binding. These efforts must be geared towards the future of an independent Timor-Leste, as overreliance on foreign parties will only affect the decision-making process. Meanwhile, there are many sources of foreign aid to Timor-Leste, mostly Australia, Japan, Portugal, European Union, United States (US) and China.

Apart from this, in a socio-community context, the state of Timor-Leste’s human resources is also a notable concern. In 2020-2021, the unemployment rate for citizens aged 25 to 31 is 43.3%. This situation can in fact be minimized by encouraging education and community capacity building, which in all confidence will boost labor productivity. Given Timor-Leste’s goal of avoiding dependence on petroleum raw materials, investment in human resources is an issue worthy of recognition.

Timor-Leste’s reputation as a developing country experiencing instability, both political and economic, compels other ASEAN member states to have a moral obligation to help the former. The pursuit of economic objectives undoubtedly requires additional energy for Timor-Leste. If the problem is not immediately rectified and changes are made, it will certainly create a steep road in the subsequent ASEAN membership, as it takes longer to reach the economic capacities of other ASEAN member states. ASEAN. Undoubtedly, this is a big stumbling block for Timor-Leste, the good intentions of admitting it as a member could turn into problematic conditions for ASEAN in the future.

On the one hand, all the challenges have made several parties, especially Singapore, hesitant to agree on the registration of Timor-Leste before its ratification as an official member. While, on the other hand, Timor-Leste position in commercial activity (exports-imports) is important in the region, thus potentially becoming an important partner for the countries of Southeast Asia.

Emergence of potential opportunities

Presumably for East Timorese, joining ASEAN means a free access for local residents, especially in the field of tourism and manufacturing, which is beneficial for the expansion of economic capacity. This includes cross-border job opportunities, especially the ASEAN Economic Community which covers eight major industries for an ASEAN market of 683 million people. These opportunities will encourage the diversification of state revenues from oil and gas into other potential sectors, such as agriculture and tourism.

In addition, in the economic sector, Timor-Leste will establish closer relations with neighboring ASEAN countries. Between 2016 and 2019, more than half of Timor-Leste’s imports arise from from five ASEAN member states worth US$2.05 trillion, while the export figure for goods and services was only US$95 million. Timor-Leste’s admission to ASEAN can reduce this level of trade activity gap.

In a geopolitical context, Timor-Lestea as part of ASEAN can avoid the possibility of being exploited for the benefit of foreign influences. The government of Timor-Leste has even confessed on a probability of allying completely with the United States or China if ASEAN did not accept the application for membership. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the role of China cannot be underestimated given that the country has aid to fill the infrastructure of Timor-Lestes gap. Its involvement in ASEAN, at least, provides a safety net that the Portuguese-speaking country will adjust its policies to ASEAN interests. Perceiving regional dynamics, political and security reasoning must be made priorities instead of mere economic considerations.

The entrance to Timor-Leste is vaunted be a model of democracy. Compared to many other ASEAN states, including Myanmar and Thailand, which at one time were still authoritarian and backed by the military; not to mention Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia which are communist countries, the presence of Timor-Leste could help the process of democratization in the region. It will certainly be a challenge for a small democratic country which is currently in difficulty.

Moreover, on the institutional level, the recognition of Timor-Leste can gradually make the rules of organization fit to the challenges of contemporary dynamics. In addition, the ASEAN Secretariat could be empowered to play a greater role in active and constructive use to secure ASEAN’s long-term projects. This notion is not just to welcome new members, but to model ASEAN as a more adaptive organization that is stable to face future challenges.

Eventually, Timor-Leste’s membership in ASEAN can hopefully become a new opportunity for well-integrated cooperation. Timor-Leste’s cooperation opportunities and markets will be wide open and beneficial to ASEAN member states as well as its dialogue partners. The reciprocal relationship between the two parties should go hand in hand. Thus, ASEAN Member States should provide support by providing capacity building assistance and other forms of assistance tailored to the needs of Timor-Leste. Simultaneously, Timor-Leste is also expected to make contributions for the development and progress of ASEAN. This will pay off in the form of a more active and effective cooperative relationship in ASEAN’s future.

*This article is co-authored with Silvia Jultikasari Febrian, Undergraduate student in International Relations, Universitas Islam Indonesia.

