



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's behavior was criticized by famed US presenter Tucker Carlson as a 'coward' and a 'lion', after which he refused to appear on his show. Describing Johnson as an "extremely eloquent man" who could recite Aeschylus from memory in no time and still make you laugh, Carlson said Johnson told him to back off when he had previously criticized "all the cowards in Washington". who were afraid to appear on his show. East @BorisJohnson run scared of @TuckerCarlson? It certainly looks like that!pic.twitter.com/q0VRM96QpH Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 2, 2023 "Somehow he never mentioned he was one of them," Carlson remarked bitterly, adding that he came across as extremely dishonest. We knew that Johnson himself was a coward; we watched during COVID as he transformed into a terrified old woman – but we had no idea he was a lion too," he continued. We should have known.

Carlson, who expressed concern about whether America's growing involvement in the Ukrainian war was in the US national interest, said Johnson "didn't want to publicly defend his positions on Ukraine" and had " afraid to ask questions about it". >Each time the Europeans impose ecological diktats on themselves, the USA reaches out and obtains this Since his own party ousted him as British prime minister amid a series of scandals, Johnson has sought to redefine himself as a particularly tough voice for greater Western interference in Ukraine, recently calling on Forum attendees Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to hand over more advanced weapons systems to the Ukrainians. Boris Johnson, Lindsey Graham and anyone else promoting the war in Ukraine are always welcome to explain why it's good for America. pic.twitter.com/nU3u3CU1ba Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 2, 2023



