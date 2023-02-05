Security of electronic registers raises concerns until 2024





ATLANTA (AP) They were blamed for long lines in Los Angeles during California’s 2020 presidential primary, triggered registration delays in Columbus, Ohio, months later and were at the center of former President Donald Trump’s call for supporters to demonstrate in Detroit during the midterms last November.

High-profile issues involving electronic ledgers have opened the door to those peddling election conspiracies and underscore the critical role technology plays in keeping the vote running smoothly. Russia and Iran have already expressed interest in accessing the systems.

Despite their importance and potential vulnerabilities, national standards for the security and reliability of electronic poll books do not exist and ongoing efforts to develop them may not be ready or widely adopted in time for the 2024 presidential election. .

We have a trust problem in elections. The more we can say there are standards to which equipment should be tested, the better, said Larry Norden, an election security expert at the Brennan Center for Justice. It’s like a seal of approval that doesn’t really exist right now.

Election officials use electronic registers to register voters. This is usually a tablet or laptop that accesses an electronic list of registered voters with names, addresses and constituency information, with some doing so through an internet connection.

Testing standards and a certification program for voting machines have been in effect for years, a process overseen by the United States Election Assistance Commission. While compliance is voluntary, most states will use at least some aspect of the federal process to ensure their voting and counting machines are secure and working properly.

But there is a much broader system of technology that supports US elections beyond the devices used to digitize and tally votes from electronic voter registers to voter registration databases and systems used to communicate to the public. unofficial election results. Their use has grown rapidly in recent years.

Nearly a third of all electoral jurisdictions in the United States used electronic poll books in 2020, up from about 18% four years earlier, according to data collected by the Election Assistance Commission.

The systems present unique security challenges.

In 2016, Russian hackers scanned the state’s voter registration systems for vulnerabilities and even accessed the voter registration database in Illinois, though an investigation was conducted. later determined that no electoral data had been manipulated. In 2020, Iranian hackers obtained confidential voter data and used it to send deceptive emails to voters, seeking to spread misinformation and influence the election.

Experts say the systems could once again be prime targets for those seeking to disrupt the voting process and wreak havoc around the US election. Access to a voter registration database, for example, could allow someone to remove voters from lists. When people show up to vote, they are told they are not on the list.

Although those voters would be allowed to cast a provisional ballot that could eventually count, widespread problems with the voter registration database would trigger questions about a process that has already suffered a loss of public confidence as a result. of a sustained campaign by Trump and his allies to discredit the results of the 2020 presidential election. There is no evidence of fraud or widespread manipulation of voting materials in 2020, supported by exhaustive reviews in the States lost by Trump.

In Detroit last November, a few polling places had a brief voter verification issue related to a data error that was quickly identified and resolved. Trump seized on early reports, calling the situation in Detroit REALLY BAD in a social media post and urging people to protest, protest, protest!

Unlike voting machines which are not directly connected to the Internet, many electronic register systems are connected by design. Some are quite sophisticated.

In counties that have implemented a voting center model, where registered voters can vote at any polling place, electronic poll books must be able to communicate with each other and with a central system. This is to ensure voters are not able to vote at multiple locations or vote in person after returning an absentee ballot.

While this can present significant security challenges, scrutinizing poll book systems is not as consistent as scrutinizing voting machines.

The absence of national standards has left state and local election officials on their own. For the 2020 elections, 15 states, including Arizona, Florida and Nevada, did not require any type of electronic poll book testing or certification, according to federal data.

States and even some counties often test their registry systems in isolation and results are not consistently shared, an information gap that could be filled by a national testing program.

Having that kind of knowledge allows them to put in place compensating controls, but they do it individually state by state, county by county, said Ryan Macias, an election and security expert who advises federal, state and local authorities.

Aware of the risks, many poll workers need back-up measures, such as hard copies of voter lists at polling stations. Election officials and experts note that one of the benefits of national testing standards for voting machines is the ability to assure voters that they have been properly vetted.

Two efforts are underway to address the lack of uniform testing standards for electronic poll books. The Election Assistance Commission has partnered with the nonprofit Center for Internet Security to test poll books and other non-voting machine technologies. But the federal agency began work on its pilot testing program in late 2021, around the same time the center announced results from the first phase of its own project.

It’s unclear why the two groups broke up and what will happen next. A spokesperson for the center, Jay Billington, said the group is close to wrapping up the pilot and plans to provide an update soon.

Thomas Hicks, chairman of the commission, said the agency was making progress on its own pilot program, but it was unlikely testing standards could be in place before the 2024 election.

But that’s why we’re moving forward, he said. In 2026 there will be another federal election, and in 2028 another.

Hicks said he commends the work being done by the center and believes having more than one testing program could allow states to choose the best option for them.

Experts said having national testing standards would go a long way to reducing system costs and easing the burden on state and local election officials to navigate security on their own. Companies making the equipment have expressed support for the effort.

At a November 2021 panel convened by the commission to discuss its pilot project, representatives from testing labs said they had evaluated 76 different surveys by a dozen manufacturers over the past three years. Agency officials noted that the stakes were high.

Real or perceived attacks on our voting systems can threaten voter confidence, one commissioner, Don Palmer, said during the panel. So that’s one of the reasons why we believe that as much testing as possible is a good thing.

