Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ – Pakistan

February 05, 2023 09:36

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the “Jail Bharo movement”.

Addressing the nation on Saturday, he said PTI members and supporters were being targeted in revenge activity. “We are not afraid of arrests,” he said.

Imran Khan, while lashing out at the government over the economic crisis, said those who came to power by conspiracy had ruined the country. “The imported government does not have a roadmap for the progress of the country,” he added.

The PTI chairman said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar first threatened the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has now bowed down to the international lender.

“The leader of the political party said he had considered organizing a statewide strike, but ultimately decided against it due to fears of causing further economic damage to the country. He said that ‘there had been attempts to knock PTI out of the competition so that someone from London could come and win.

The leader claimed that supporters and members of the PTI faced reprisals and expressed their bravery in not being afraid of being arrested. He also pointed out that only Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have contributed to the National Finance Commission award. »

Imran Khan denounces the government

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan attacked the government after authorities demolished street vendor carts, provided during his rule as part of the Ehsaas Rehriban initiative, in the I-10 area of ​​the federal capital.

The PTI chief took to Twitter to share a series of photos showing dismantled carts and vendors’ products strewn on the side of the road after what appeared to be an anti-encroachment operation.

“At a time of rising inflation and unemployment, this imported government has again shown its callousness by demolishing street vendor carts in the I-10 area of ​​Islamabad, provided by our government under the program Ehsaas Rehriban.”

Calling it a “reprehensible inhumane act”, the former prime minister claimed the government had deliberately targeted the poor and vulnerable segment of society.

At a time of rising inflation and unemployment, this imported government has again shown its insensitivity by demolishing street vendor carts in Islamabad sector I 10 provided by our government under the Ehsaas Rehriban scheme. A reprehensible inhumane act deliberately targeting the poor and vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/D68h2hVqqk

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 4, 2023

Last year, the PTI-led government launched the Ehsaas Rehribaan Initiative, which aimed to bring the poor and small entrepreneurs into the mainstream of the economy by creating an enabling environment for them. The program also aimed to contribute to efforts to combat climate change by providing solar-powered carts. to sellers.

The initiative had dismantled the monopoly of merchants, who collected a handsome monthly rent from street vendors, and protected them from anti-encroachment operations. Prior to the project, their businesses were unsecured as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) repeatedly carried out anti-encroachment operations to clear the sidewalks to facilitate pedestrian traffic.

