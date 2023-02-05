Indonesia tells foreigners not to use ASEAN as a ‘proxy’ – Asia and the Pacific





AFP Jakarta ●

Sun, February 5, 2023





10:20

0

d5259e4d93052b0e76bee70b050a16ba

2

Asia and the Pacific

geopolitics, Indonesia, proxy war, Jokowi, China, ASEAN, Retno-Marsudi, United States

Free

Indonesia told major powers not to use Southeast Asia as a “proxy” for their rivalries on Friday at the start of two-day talks between foreign ministers from the region, while calling for unity and progress on the crisis in Myanmar. Indonesia is the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair for 2023 and will host the bloc’s annual leaders’ meetings later this year, which are usually also joined China and the United States. Disputes over the South China Sea have pitted some ASEAN members against Beijing and bolstered sympathy for US opposition to China’s growing assertiveness, but others have shown support on issues consistent with the Asian superpower. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo told ASEAN ministers in talks ahead of Friday’s meeting that “ASEAN should not be a proxy for any party”, reiterating a call he made during a ASEAN leaders’ summit in Cambodia last year, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said. Another issue that dominated the talks was the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, which has been boiling since the military took over in 2021. The junta remains an ASEAN member but has been barred from high-level summits due to a lack of progress on a bloc plan to achieve peace between Myanmar’s military and anti-coup movement . Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe, appointed this week, was not present at the ASEAN talks on Friday, as the bloc refused to invite a member of the junta and asked only for a “non-political representative “, an offer rejected by Naypyidaw. There has been little movement on the “five-point consensus” agreed between ASEAN and the junta in April 2021 which called for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the military and the rebels. But Widodo “stressed that the ASEAN leaders’ five-point consensus should be the main agreement to help solve problems in Myanmar,” Retno said.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/world/2023/02/05/indonesia-tells-outsiders-not-to-use-asean-as-proxy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos