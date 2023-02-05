Chinese spy balloons crossed US territory before Biden





Republicans criticize the Biden administration’s response to the Chinese spy balloon. “Would Trump let China fly a spy balloon over our country? Representative Jim Jordan tweeted. Chinese spy balloons have been sighted three times under the Trump administration, US officials have said. Loading Something is loading.

A balloon that US officials are calling a Chinese surveillance tool spent days hovering over the mainland United States before being shot down by an F-22 fighter jet on Saturday.

Pentagon leaders advised President Joe Biden against immediately firing the flying orb from the sky due to safety concerns for civilians because the high-altitude object was large enough to create a large debris field, it said. Thursday told reporters a senior defense official who spoke in the background.

The daylong spectacle saw many Republicans criticize the Biden administration for what they saw as a slow response to foreign object, while some conservative leaders and pundits took the opportunity to lash out at the trust under the Biden administration in general, because they claimed no other leader such as Donald Trump would have let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the United States.

“Would Trump let China fly a spy balloon over our country? Representative Jim Jordan wrote on Twitter. “Is Reagan? JFK? Truman? No, no and no.

But senior Pentagon officials said on Saturday suspected Chinese surveillance balloons entered the United States at least three times under the Trump administration and once earlier under the Biden administration, the Associated Press reported.

The senior defense official who spoke in the background also said “a balloon of this nature” had crossed the continental United States before the Biden administration, but declined to specify when.

“It’s happened a few times over the last few years to include himself in front of this administration. But beyond that, I’m not going to go into detail,” the official said.

It is also not known if the balloons spotted during the Trump administration were shot down. A Pentagon spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the AP that Chinese surveillance balloons have been sighted several times over the past five years. Some of them were spotted near US military bases in Hawaii, he said, but did not specify when.

Trump shared a post on Thursday on Truth Social from right-wing activist Jack Posobiec, who claimed without evidence that the Pentagon was saying “the quiet part out loud.” The CCP [Chinese Communist Party] can send spy balloons over our nuclear silos and we will do nothing.”

In a statement to Fox News, Republican Senator from Mississippi Roger Wicker claimed that “if the press reports are correct, the Biden administration hoped to hide this incident from the American people.”

However, the times when alleged surveillance balloons entered the United States during the Trump administration were never made public until the incident last week.

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott also chimed in and tweeted that “the balloon should have been shot down before crossing the continental United States, not after,” adding that the incident was a “breach of Biden’s duty”.

It is unclear what information the alleged Chinese spy balloon may have gleaned from its various positions. The region of Montana overflown by the balloon is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, which has intercontinental ballistic missiles.

US officials said the balloon posed little threat in terms of the intelligence it could gather.

Specific dimensions of the device were not disclosed to the public, but a senior official told ABC News it was estimated to be the size of three buses.

A different factor in last week’s ball incident that the senior defense official acknowledged is the length of time the object has been around.

“It seems to drag on for a long time this time around, more persistent than in previous instances, so that would be a distinguishing factor,” he said.

