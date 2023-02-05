US warns Turkey against exports to Russia that could bolster its war in Ukraine





The United States has warned Turkey against its exports to Russia, including chemicals and microchips that could boost Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, which will soon mark a year. A report by the Reuters news agency published on Saturday February 4 indicates that the top US Treasury sanctions official, Brian Nelson, visited Turkish government and private sector officials on Thursday and Friday to ask for more cooperation to disrupt the flow of these goods. Nelson met with the Banking Association of Turkey to discuss the implementation of international sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine. According to a statement released by the US Treasury Department on Friday, he said: “We find ourselves at a particularly difficult time, nearly a year after the start of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine; given economic inequalities; in the face of the growing costs of global corruption, which corrodes societies and capitals around the world; and struggling with ever-evolving threats like those from rogue states and terrorist groups. » Nelson said the marked increase over the past year in non-essential Turkish exports or re-exports to Russia has made Turkey’s private sector particularly vulnerable to reputational and sanctions risks. “Moscow seeks to use growing economic ties, which are not transparent, to exploit other jurisdictions and counter international sanctions,” he added. Nelson said that by engaging with Russian-sanctioned entities, Turkish companies and banks could expose themselves to sanctions and potential loss of access to G7 markets and correspondent relationships. The senior sanctions official further warned that Turkish companies and banks should take extra precautions to avoid transactions related to possible transfers of dual-use technologies that could be used by the Russian military-industrial complex, according to the Friday press release. Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Turkey has maintained good relations with both countries. Brian Nelson’s visit to Turkey is the latest by senior US officials aimed at increasing pressure on Ankara to enforce US restrictions in Moscow. Nelson also urged Turkish bankers to exercise enhanced due diligence on Russia-related transactions and pointed out that Russian oligarchs continue to buy properties and moor yachts in Turkey. Ahead of his visit, Reuters reported that Turkey’s largest ground services provider, Havas, told Russian and Belarusian airlines it may stop providing parts, fuel and other services to their jets. of American origin, in accordance with prohibitions imposed by Western countries. And in September last year, five Turkish banks suspended the use of payment in Russian mir. It came after the US Treasury targeted the system’s chief operator with new sanctions and warned those helping Russia not to circumvent them. (With contributions from agencies) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

