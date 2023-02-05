Imran Khan accuses the Pakistani government of using the terrorist wave for political purposes





Thousands of people across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa took to the streets to register their protest against the increase in lawlessness and terrorism

Publish Date – 07:00 AM, Sun – Feb 5, 23

Lahore: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused the country’s coalition government of using the recent wave of terrorism to gain “political mileage” for its own gain, local media reported.

In a televised address, the PTI president claimed terrorism was at an all-time low under his government, but has resurfaced with a vengeance under the “current regime”, Dawn reported.

“Look at the graph of terrorism and how it went down under PTI rule,” he said, adding, “Why was there no terrorism when PTI was in the federal government?”

Khan blamed the rise in terrorism on incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the war on terror, Dawn reported.

“That’s why they (the KP audience) came out yesterday and took to the streets in fear that there would be another operation,” he said, adding that countless innocent lives are being lost in the counter-terrorist operations.

The PTI leader added that “lies” were uttered by Prime Minister Shehbaz during the cabinet meeting over the weekend about the KP not using terrorism funding properly, Dawn reported.

“KP has spent Rs 600 billion in nine years. We have created four police training schools, an elite training school in Nowshera, a special combat force to fight terrorism,” Khan said, adding, “That is why terrorism has decreased. A DNA lab was also established in 2017 at Khyber Medical College.

Khan also announced a “Bharo Tehreek prison” as the next step for the PTI to take in light of the current political situation which has seen many of its top leaders and allies spending time behind bars.

Elaborating on the move, the PTI leader said “instead of crowding the streets, being violent and trashing places, we will now fill the country’s prisons.”

That way, he said, the federal government’s “new pastime” of jailing all top PTI leaders will also be achieved, Dawn reported.

“The whole party and people should prepare for Bharo Tehreek prison,” Khan said.

