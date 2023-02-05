PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 78% rating: survey





PM Modi got 78% approval ratings. (TO FILE) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been considered the most popular leader in the world with an approval rating of 78% according to a survey by US consulting firm “Morning Consult”. According to the memo, Prime Minister Modi’s ratings trump those of other leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The poll polled 22 global leaders for ratings. The “Global Leader Approval” survey is based on data collected from January 26-31 this year, said research firm Political Intelligence which compiled a seven-day rolling average of adult residents in each country, with sizes sample size varies by country. Prime Minister Modi garnered 78% of the approval ratings, far ahead of US President Joe Biden, who garnered 40% of the approval ratings. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came in second with 68% viewership and Swiss President Alain Berset came third with 62% approval. The year 2022 has been a phenomenal year in India’s foreign policy history, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose ‘this is not an era of war’ advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin found a echo around the world. The Russian-Ukrainian war brought the world to the brink of World War III, with each country choosing sides. However, Prime Minister Modi trusted the United Nations and chose the side of peace, asking the two countries to resolve the issue through “dialogue and diplomacy”. In September, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Prime Minister Modi said: “Now is not the time for war”, a statement welcomed by the United States and other countries Westerners. India’s strategy in a multipolar world seems to avoid great power competition and chart its own unaligned course. According to data shared on the US tracking company’s website, 78% of people approve of PM Modi while 18% disapprove of him. Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating has recently increased, standing at 79% in the third week of January. The list is updated regularly, with US President Joe Biden currently ranking seventh. Of the 22 countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ranked among the bottom three on the list. Newly elected far-right leader Giorgia Meloni of Italy, the country’s first female prime minister, is placed in 6th place with 52% of the audience. The survey also featured Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 4th place with a 58% approval rating. Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was placed at number 5 with 50% approvals, the Canadian Prime Minister was at number 9 with 40% approvals and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in 12th position with 30% approvals. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Frozen waterfall leaves tourists in awe in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg

