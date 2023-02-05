Xi’s China could force TikTok to share US user data, says US senator

A Democratic senator has called on tech giants Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their respective app stores. Citing national security concerns, Michael Bennet claimed that China could use its national security laws to force TikTok or its parent company ByteDance to hand over the personal data of US app users, CNN reported.

The Colorado senator wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, saying Chinese laws require organizations to cooperate with the state intelligence network and allow Party government Communist to access company resources.

ByteDance’s founder is Zhang Yiming, a Chinese national, and the company has offices in China. In November last year, TikTok admitted that the personal data of its European users could be viewed by its employees in China. The announcement applied to users in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, but not in the United States. However, the video platform said it stores European user data in the United States and Singapore.

Bennet warned that Beijing could try to shape what US users see on the platform and have possible implications for foreign policy and democracy. He warned that Beijing could force TikTok to use its influence to advance its interests and change its algorithm for presenting Americans’ content to undermine American democratic institutions.

TikTok responded to Bennet’s allegations, calling it a misleading report about the platform and the data it collects in addition to data security checks, the CNN report added.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to appear before a House committee next month to discuss the company’s data security practices.

Last year, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wary reiterated the investigative agency’s concerns about TikTok and said it shared its views with officials who are considering a deal to allow it to operate in the United States.

Wray had told lawmakers that the Chinese government could use the app to control millions of users’ data or software, and its recommendation algorithm – which determines which videos users see next – could be used for operations. influence if they wish.

(With contributions from Bloomberg)