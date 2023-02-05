Group of New York prosecutors say ex-Trump investigator breached ethics with book





NEW YORK A New York State Attorneys Association said on Friday that a former member of the Manhattan District Attorneys Office who investigated Donald Trump violated ethical standards by writing a book about the case during of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Former investigator Mark Pomerantz, whose book People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account due out Tuesday violated important professional standards for justice matters, according to statement by J. Anthony Jordan, president of the state’s District Attorneys Association. from New York.

By writing and publishing a book in the midst of an ongoing case, the author upsets the standards and ethics of the conduct of prosecutions and is potentially in violation of New York criminal law, Jordan said in the statement.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office previously said Pomerantz may have violated a law barring prosecutors from disclosing grand jury documents while writing the book.

I am confident that the publication of my book is legal, ethical and in the public interest, Pomerantz said in response to the association’s statement.

Braggs’ office has an open presentation to the grand jury in the Trump case focusing on the alleged hush money given to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the Trumps 2016 campaign, an area of ​​the overall investigation that a team under Cyrus R. Vance Jr., Braggs’ predecessor, had previously dropped out. The investigation began under Vance in 2019. Trump denies having a sexual relationship with Daniels and denied ordering the payment, which was orchestrated by his former confidant Michael Cohen.

Cohen pleaded guilty to related federal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison. Much of it was served in home confinement.

Pomerantz, in the book and in public comments made since his resignation in February 2022, accused Bragg of shutting down the investigation, which Bragg’s office rejects. Instead, Bragg concluded the case needed more work and said the investigation should continue, according to people familiar with the matter who recently spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential process.

A panel of outside litigators saw a presentation of the issues in December 2021 and expressed skepticism about the viability of a case against the former president focused on his alleged practice of manipulating asset valuations, the case which Pomerantz lobbied for before resigning in protest at Braggs’ position, people familiar with the matter said.

Two months later, Pomerantz asked Bragg to let him present charges to the grand jury for a vote and the case was no stronger, people familiar with the matter said. Bragg encouraged Pomerantz and another veteran attorney, Carey Dunne, to stay, but they refused and resigned together, a person familiar with the situation said.

After closely reviewing all of the evidence from Mr. Pomerantz’s investigation, I came to the same conclusion as several senior prosecutors involved in the case, as well as those I brought in: more work was needed, a Bragg said in a statement Friday.

Our skilled and professional legal team continues to follow the facts of this case wherever they may lead, without fear or favour, Bragg said. Mr. Pomerantz decided to quit a year ago and sign a book deal.

Braggs’ office recently sent a letter to Pomerantz publisher Simon & Schuster saying he was violating a nondisclosure agreement, office policies and ethics rules. The author of the letters, General Counsel Leslie Dubeck, said there was also concern that grand jury secrecy laws were being violated.

Vance, who last headed the district attorney’s office and oversaw the Trump case before Bragg, was previously president of the prosecutors’ association.

