Prepare for Pakistan’s ‘bharo prison movement’: Imran Khan to party workers





LAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Saturday urged his party’s workers and supporters to prepare for the “Jail Bharo” movement across the country, Geo News reported. party senior deputy chairman Fawad Chaudhry and former member of the National Assembly Shandana Gulzar, while senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were earlier booked for speaking out against the military, Geo TV reported. Khan during his televised speech said that the PTI could have opted for a strike but the party will instead choose to fill the prisons, fearing that the country’s economy will deteriorate further. is also a path and a democratic path,” Khan said, as quoted by Geo News. But since the state of the economy is so bad, it will get worse. Therefore, I call on all my workers, the nation of Pakistan everyone to prepare for the Jail Bharo movement,” he added. The leader of the PTI said his party would not remain silent on the violence inflicted on members of his party. “Instead of causing destruction, we will now prepare the Jail Bharo movement.” “It was their plan to weaken Tehreek-e-Insaf by scaring and threatening,” he said. The Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government in the center has, according to Geo News. “Fawad Chaudhry was picked up from home at 3am. are filed against him,” he said. After the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Khan said efforts were underway to arrest and silence him. He, however, said he feared neither death nor detention because he had seen death up close, Pakistan-based newspaper The News International reported. that those who did not present it in court must be held accountable. The country’s future looks bleak the way the leaders are running it, Khan said. He urged the nation to stand up. He further said that the people of Pakistan are the true heirs of his heritage, adding that the country should be ruled according to the principle of justice, which was also the basis of the state of Madinah. The News International reported that the former Pakistani Prime Minister said Fawad was arrested for using the word Munshi, which was not a crime, and added that those who did not present him in court must be held responsible for this violation of the law. “In order to reduce poverty in the country, justice must prevail,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/pakistan/prepare-for-jail-bharo-movement-in-pakistan-imran-khan-to-party-workers/articleshow/97609138.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos