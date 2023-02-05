Donald Trump acquitted by US Senate, Ronaldo born and more





File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. PA

A number of major events mark February 5 as an important part of history. On this day in 1900, the first of two Hay-Pauncefote treaties was signed between the United States and England. On the same day in 1985, Portuguese footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo was born and later became one of football’s greatest. On February 5, 2003, US Secretary of State Colin Powell presented evidence that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction before the United Nations Council of Secretaries. On this day in 2020, US President Donald Trump was acquitted in the US Senate impeachment hearing.

February 5 – Historical Events:

First Hay-Pauncefote Treaty; 1900:

The first Hay-Pauncefote Treaty was signed on February 5, 1900, following negotiations between US Secretary of State John Milton Hay and British Ambassador Lord Pauncefote regarding the amendment of the Clayton-Bulwer Treaty of 1850 by which the two countries would jointly control the Panama Canal. . As the first Hay-Pauncefote agreement continued to limit American rights regarding the canal project, the United States Senate decided not to ratify it. The 1900 pact is indisputably revoked by the second treaty, which is accepted by both governments and grants the United States complete autonomy.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born; 1985:

On February 5, 1985, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Funchal, Portugal. He started his football career for his hometown club Sporting before moving to England. In 2003, English Premier League giants Manchester United signed him and Ronaldo hasn’t looked back since then. He is the only player in football history to have played in three different major leagues for iconic teams like the Red Devils in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy.

In 2016, Ronaldo led the Portugal national team to win the European Championship, the country’s first major international title. The 38-year-old has won up to five Ballon d’Or titles during his decorated career. Currently, he is part of the Saudi team Al Nassr which he joined after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Stage prepared for the war in Iraq; 2003:

In January and February 2003, President Bush, other senior US officials, and British Prime Minister Tony Blair frequently stressed that Iraq had little time to cooperate with UN weapons inspectors during US military buildup. in the Persian Gulf. US Secretary of State Colin Powell appeared before the UN Security Council on February 5 to provide evidence that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction and posed a security threat. Later, on March 19 of the same year, a strike on a site where Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and senior lieutenants are said to have gathered officially started the war in Iraq. President Bush gave Saddam an ultimatum on March 17 to evacuate the country or face war.

US President Donald Trump was acquitted; 2020:

Nine months before voters in a bitterly divided America were asked to grant him another term, former President Donald Trump was acquitted at the US Senate impeachment hearing on February 5, 2020 thanks to fellow Republicans who gathered to defend it. During the most turbulent period of his tumultuous presidency, the businessman-turned-politician survived only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, along with the other two impeached presidents.

Of the two articles of impeachment, which passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Dec. 18, Trump was mostly cleared along party lines. The number of votes needed to convict Trump and impeach him under the US Constitution was well below a two-thirds majority. By a vote of 52 to 48, the Senate cleared Trump of charges of abuse of position of authority by ordering an investigation against his political rival Joe Biden.

