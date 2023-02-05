Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birthday

“Welcoming Sant Ravidas ji on his birthday,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the government’s determination for a “just, harmonious and prosperous society” in line with the saint’s vision.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement from the 15th to 16th centuries and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. “While greeting Sant Ravidas ji on his birthday, we remember his great messages. On this occasion, we reiterate our determination for a just, harmonious and prosperous society in line with his vision,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

“Following his path, we serve and empower the poor through various initiatives,” he added.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the month of Magh according to the Hindu calendar.

On Saturday, President Draupadi Murmu also greeted the people on the eve of the birthday of Sant Guru Ravidas.

“I send my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of the anniversary of the birth of Guru Ravidasji,” the president said in her message.

She added that Sant Ravidas works for the upliftment of the oppressed.

“Sant Guru Ravidas was a great social reformer and a messenger of peace, love and brotherhood. He worked tirelessly to eliminate caste and discrimination based on religion. He worked for the upliftment of the oppressed. He also wrote many compositions on different social issues,” she said.

Calling on the country’s citizen to follow Ravidas’ teachings, Murmu said, “His life is a unique example of sacrifice and penance. He viewed service to humanity as service to God. Let us follow his teachings and move forward with the overall goal of public welfare”.