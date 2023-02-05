Pakistan: Imran Khan calls for Jail Bharo movement against Shehbaz Sharif government





Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Saturday called on his supporters and workers to prepare for the Bharo Tehreek prison (mass arrest movement) to protest against the government which has tortured his party leaders and delayed the announcement of a new General Election. The comments were made by the ousted prime minister on Saturday during his televised address in which he was seen speaking from his Zaman Park residence.

The call came days after the sedition cases were filed against Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice-president of his party and former member of the National Assembly Shandana Gulzar.

I ask people to get ready and wait for my call for bharo tehreek prison. There won’t be much space in Pakistani prisons to have them all, Khan said.

He added that if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government and their supporters in the military believe that we will be scared of harassment and torture in custody, they are gravely mistaken.

Wait for my call when I give you the signal to fill the prisons. I know the prisons are going to choke because they don’t have that much capacity, Khan said.

Khan’s close aide Chaudhry was arrested last week at his Lahore residence in a pre-dawn raid after Pakistan’s Election Commission secretary complained against him for threatening members of the body voters and their families.

Meanwhile, Gulzar, who won the women’s seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was charged with inciting violence against the country’s constitutional institutions.

Fawad Chaudhry was picked up from his home at 3 a.m. What did Shandana Gulzar do that made her a terrorist? While the court grants bail to Sheikh Rashid, other lawsuits are being filed against him, Khan said.

The former prime minister, in his fiery speech, said his party could have even organized a nationwide strike. He added that, however, they decided to fill the prisons and not to organize strikes because it could deteriorate the country’s declining economy.

We have two options: Given what they have done, we could have opted for a strike of traffic jams and demonstrations, which is also a way and a democratic way. But since the state of the economy is so bad, it will make it worse. Therefore, I ask all my workers, the Pakistani nation and everyone to prepare for the Jail Bharo movement, Khan said.

He added that under the leadership of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the nation is moving towards the law of the jungle, where might is right.

Khan added that the imported government planned to disqualify him and then announce dates for new general elections.

We have dissolved the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within two weeks, but the incumbent leaders, with the help of the Election Commission of Pakistan, are doing their best to delay the elections which are due to be held within 90 days in under the Constitution (after the dissolution of the assemblies). Leaders fear they will lose badly, which is why they don’t want polls now, the prime minister has said.

