Republicans push to rename part of John Lewis Way in Nashville to ‘honor’ Trump





A Republican-backed bill seeks to rename part of a Tennessee street dedicated to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the late civil rights leader, to honor former President Donald Trump.

The bill, sponsored by Tennessee State Rep. Paul Sherrell (R) and state Senator Frank Niceley (R), would rename part of Nashville’s Fifth Avenue that had been named after Lewis. The stretch is between James Robertson Parkway and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The legislation, which calls for the stretch to be called President Donald Trump Boulevard, comes less than three years after Trump insisted he barely knew who Lewis was and couldn’t say one way. or another if he found it impressive.

Sit-ins at Lewis’s lunch counter took place along Fifth Avenue during the civil rights movement, The Tennessean noted, and the Nashvilles Metro Council renamed part of the street to recognize him after his death in 2020.

The change could give the Tennessee State Legislative Office building an address on President Donald Trump Boulevard, according to the newspaper.

Metro Council member Zulfat Suara (D), a mother and community organizer, asked what her condition had become in a tweet about the bill on Thursday.

This is not the way to govern. It’s ridiculous. We will fight this. #GoodTrouble, Suara wrote, quoting Lewis’s famous words on activism, and she noted the cruel moment in Bill as Black History Month begins.

Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones (D) also criticized the proposed name change and wrote on Twitter that the bill was about more than a street name.

This is yet another white supremacist attack on black history, Jones wrote.

It’s spitting on the grave of our ancestor. His commemorative hatred. Better to believe, to fight back well.

The bill could also remove streets from the list of things that can be protected as memorials under Tennessee law, according to WKRN-TV.

HuffPost has reached out to Sherrell and Niceley for comment.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/republicans-push-rename-part-john-051903456.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos