Swedish accession to NATO: the reasons for an impasse





Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom during a press conference on Sweden's NATO bid, in Stokcholm on January 24, 2023. PONTUS LUNDAHL / AFP It was to be an express opt-in process. But eight months after Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, on May 18, 2022, the Atlantic Alliance's "open door" policy, set out in Article 10 of its founding treaty , falls on a gigantic pitfall. In Ankara, the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, continues to block the accession of the two Nordic countries, while suggesting that he could validate that of Finland. How did we get here? In Sweden, voices are being raised to criticize the former government, led by the Social Democrats, which would have underestimated the obstacles to come, busy as it was managing the break with two hundred years of military non-alignment . Former diplomat Pierre Schori, himself a social democrat, describes a feeling of panic to the party leadership, when it became clear that Finland was going to join. Parliamentary elections were looming in Sweden: No one in the party wanted to end up campaigning against a united, pro-NATO opposition, while Putin was committing his war crimes live on TV, said Mr. Schori. On May 15, 2022, Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, therefore announced that her party now supports NATO membership. But two days earlier, the Turkish president had for the first time expressed reservations. Qualifying Sweden and Finland as "the pensions of terrorist organizations", including the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK), he claimed that his country i didnt see a good eye their entry into the Alliance. Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The six months that pushed Finland and Sweden into the arms of NATO These words "took everyone by surprise", Ann Linde, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, assures us today. The tensions between Stockholm and Ankara were however well known, linked to the presence of around 100,000 Kurds in Sweden, a very active diaspora, with significant support within the Social Democratic Party in particular. Error of appreciation But in April, Ann Linde spoke with her Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu: I asked him if Turkey would welcome Sweden and Finland. The answer was yes. Mr Erdogan said the same to Finnish President Sauli Niinist. As for the consultations carried out by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, with the Member States, they have shown that all thirty were positive says Ann Linde.

