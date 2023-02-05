The 2024 campaign is off to a surprisingly slow start





Does anyone want to be president?

Typically, by the time a president delivers the State of the Union address at the start of his third year in office, as Joe Biden will on Tuesday, at least half a dozen rivals are already vying for his post. . When Donald Trump began his annual address to Congress in 2019, four of the Democrats watching him from inside the House chamber had already declared their presidential candidacies.

Not so this year. The only Republican (or Democrat, for that matter) officially trying to oust Biden is the former president he defeated in 2020. Trump announced his third White House run in November, then barely bothered to campaign for the next two months before holding relatively small- scale events in New Hampshire and South Carolina in January. Trump will finally have some company next week, when Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, plans to launch her campaign in Charleston. More Republicans could soon jump into the presidential pool. But the 2024 campaign got off to a decidedly slow start, and the first weeks of 2023 brought a rare reprieve to what has become known with some derision as the permanent campaign. This pause is not the result of a collective ceasefire; that’s what happens when you have a former president who lost re-election but still instills fear in his party, with a longest-serving Democratic incumbent who doesn’t exactly feel like campaigning.

Even New Hampshire, normally one of the first states to welcome presidential candidates, has been subdued. Other than Trump, I can’t think of one influential person here in the past two months, Raymond Buckley, the state’s longtime Democratic Party chairman, told me. He said he used the lull to prioritize party building, instead of constantly focusing on one Republican senator or governor after another.

The same is true in Iowa, that other presidential proving ground with a year-round appetite for stump speeches. It’s pretty quiet on the Western Front, David Oman, a Republican strategist and former Iowa state GOP co-chairman, told me. As my colleague McKay Coppins recently reported, most Republicans who want the party to nominate anyone other than Trump are, once again, reluctant to do anything about it. Trump’s potential GOP rivals have been equally coy about taking him on; until Haley released her announcement last week, no one in the emerging field, which could include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, among others , was prepared to be the first target of Trump’s barrage of insults and invectives would surely rush their way.

The momentary quiet has eased any pressure for Biden to return to campaign mode, and he’s in no rush anyway. Tuesday’s State of the Union address is likely to yield even more performance reviews than usual, as pundits and viewers alike judge the toll Bidens’ advanced age has taken on his oratory. As for the substance of his speech, White House officials told me that Biden would continue the project he started months ago: promoting the accomplishments of his first two years in office, particularly his bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the Democrat Cut Inflation Act he signed into law last summer. .

In the absence of a fully formed GOP presidential field, Biden was content to use the new House Republican majority as a foil by adopting a strategy that Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama employed after Democrats lost power in Congress during their first terms. Biden has pledged to protect programs like Medicare and Social Security from GOP budget cuts; refused to negotiate the debt ceiling (although the White House said last week it was having separate conversations on deficit reduction); and sharply pointed to the GOP’s ill-fated proposals to replace the federal income tax with a 30% national sales tax.

Still, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy sitting behind the president on the House podium for the first time, Biden is expected to emphasize conciliation rather than confrontation. The president will once again amplify his belief that Democrats and Republicans can work together, a White House official told me, speaking anonymously to preview a speech that has not been finalized, as they did. over the past two years and as he has pledged to do with this new Congress to accomplish great things on behalf of the American people.

Biden allies expect the president to formally announce his re-election bid sometime after the State of the Union, but they note it could still take months. Such an expectation is not unusual for incumbents, who need not run for the electorate and generally want to be perceived as government-oriented. But no president since Ronald Reagan has faced so much uncertainty about whether he would seek a second term. (Then the oldest president, Reagan was eight years younger in 1983 than the 80-year-old Biden is now.) Outgoing chief of staff Ron Klain referenced a re-election bid then that he was leaving the White House last week, telling Biden he was looking forward to it. to support him when you run for president in 2024. But other White House officials routinely affix the qualifier if he shows up for talks on a potential campaign, suggesting that remains less than a sure thing.

Helping Biden is the fact that no notable Democrat (apart from Marianne Williamson) has taken steps to challenge him for the nomination, and the presidents’ allies are operating on the assumption that he will have the field all to himself. I would be shocked at this point if this became a competitive primary, Amanda Loveday, senior adviser to the pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country, told me.

The bigger question is how many Republicans will challenge Biden knowing they will have to go through Trump first and when they see fit to take the plunge. GOP officials told me they expected Haley’s announcement to spur others to enter the race soon. But Trump clearly froze the field for a while. Throughout 2021 and most of 2022, Buckley told me, hardly a week went by without a major visit to New Hampshire from a White House contender. It all came to a screeching halt once Trump announced, he said. Jeff Kaufmann, the chairman of the Republican Party in Iowa, told me that the early months of 2021, the brief period after Jan. 6 when Trump’s political future was uncertain, were busier for GOP hopefuls than last January, just a year before the caucuses.

For most of American history, the observation that hardly anyone campaigned more than a year and a half before an election would be quite commonplace. Only in this century has a two-year campaign for a four-year term in the White House become the norm. (As recently as 1992, the governor of a small southern state declared his candidacy just 14 months before the election, and he did very well.)

For most of the country, this reprieve from presidential politics is likely welcome, especially for voters who have been inundated with non-stop campaign ads leading up to the midterm elections. The view is a little different, however, in Iowa and New Hampshire, where the quadrennial pilgrimage of politicians brings welcome attention and a huge economic boost. Republicans in both states want to make sure the GOP doesn’t follow Democrats in trying to leave them behind. Kaufmann told me he was not worried; Senator Tim Scott would be heading to Iowa in a few weeks, and others were calling to schedule events, perhaps planning their launches. By March, he assured me, everything would be back to normal. This extended presidential halftime will be over and Americas endless campaign will resume in full.

