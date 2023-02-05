Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform





Minister of State for Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas during ASN briefing activity at Serdang Bedagai Regency, Saturday (04/02 )

DIFFERENT SERANG – Digitalization of government and Government Agencies Performance Accountability System or SAKIP are the main messages delivered by Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas to ASN in Serdang Bedagai district , Saturday (04/02). From digitization of work culture, skills, structures, Serdang Bedagai district government needs to improve. In his leadership, Minister Anas indicated that the physical and architectural development of the government system based on electronics (SPBE) in Serdang Bedagai must go hand in hand. This does not mean putting aside the development of infrastructure such as roads, but local governments must be able to anticipate the digital needs of modern society. “Because of people, roads are definitely an indicator of satisfaction. In the future, it will not be roads, but technological infrastructure that will be a necessity. What happens outside of government has changed, how digitalization erodes and disrupts many things”, Minister Anas. The application of SPBE will definitely bring efficiency from various sides including in speed of work, decision making, policy formulation, service process. The Civil State Apparatus (ASN), according to Minister Anas, must be able to adapt to the digital world. Minister Anas stressed that digitization is the only option for governance to be more optimal and impact society. Minister Anas again reiterated President Joko Widodo’s message that bureaucracy is not a pile of paper, bureaucracy must be nimble and bureaucracy must have an impact. The real work of bureaucrats must be measurable. The atmosphere of the ASN briefing at Serdang Bedagai Regency. The translation of the president’s message was then poured by Minister Anas into a strategy known as thematic bureaucratic reform. The thematic bureaucratic reform covers reducing poverty, digitizing government administration, increasing investment, and overseeing the president’s priority programs. Based on the results of the 2022 bureaucratic reform assessment, Serdang Bedagai Regency won a CC score. While the SAKIP score is B. It means there are still a lot of things that the Serdang Bedagai Regency government needs to fix. Serdang Bedagai Regent Darma Wijaya revealed that several recommendations were given by the PANRB ministry to his staff for improvement. “Several recommendations have been implemented, including improving the quality of performance-based planning and financing documents, compiling problem trees as well as performance trees, and refocusing programs, activities and performance achievements, and performance dialogues were also implemented,” Darma said. . Darma is committed to increasing the value of this year’s SAKIP to BB. Another goal he wants to achieve is the realization of the Long Term Development Plan (RPJP). To improve performance and achieve the objectives to be achieved, Darma will optimize the space for dialogue at work as a means of motivating employees. “Leading and motivating subordinates to perform even better,” Darma said during a briefing attended by all Heads of Regional Apparatus Organizations (OPDs) and NSAs in the Serdang Bedagai Regency Government. . (gift/HUMAS MENPANRB)

