Biden knew the Chinese spy balloon had been in US airspace for almost a WEEK

Republicans are expressing outrage at the Biden administration’s lack of transparency with the American public regarding the Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the United States for days.

The existence of the inflatable drone was first confirmed on Thursday when it was reported by the Billings Gazette after being spotted over Montana, home to one of the US military’s three nuclear missile silos .

A later report from Bloomberg found that the president had been made aware of the balloon and its dangerous threat, a few days earlier on January 28.

The decision to keep the story quiet as officials feared hysteria over the ball could derail Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Saturday, the balloon was shot down as it passed through North Carolina. An operation was underway in US territorial waters in the Atlantic Ocean to recover wreckage from the balloon, which was flying at about 60,000 feet and estimated to be about the size of three school buses.

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis told DailyMail.com that Communist China’s surveillance balloon violates international law and threatens our homeland. It’s an outrage that the Biden administration spotted this balloon a few days ago as it flew over the Aleutian Islands and did nothing about it.

The recently re-elected congresswoman added, “The president has not even commented on this unacceptable act of aggression by the CCP,

“Whether it’s our border or our airspace, Congress needs to take action to protect it, because clearly this president won’t,” she continued.

As the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account tweeted, “Joe Biden knew the Chinese spy balloon was coming. I tried to hide it from the American people. Let it fly across ALL COUNTRY.

The message added: “And only after the whole country begged him to act, our great army brought him down.” Embarrassing. Frightening. Sad.’

President Joe Biden was told about the ball on January 28 but waited a week before taking action

Secretary Antony Blinken was due to leave for Beijing on Friday for talks with the Chinese president

On Friday, Blinken canceled his trip to China at the last minute. In statements about the ball, the secretary called it an “irresponsible act” and called it a “clear violation of American sovereignty and international law.”

Blinken, who was due to leave Washington for Beijing on Friday evening, said he told senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a phone call that sending the ball over the United States was “an irresponsible act and that (China’s) decision to take this step the day before my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions we were prepared to have.

Officially, the Pentagon called the balloon an “intelligence gathering” device.

The Chinese government on Saturday sought to downplay the cancellation.

“In reality, the United States and China have never announced a visit, the United States making such an announcement is its own business, and we respect that,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Morning.

China continued to claim that the balloon was just a meteorological research “airship” that had been deflected.

The Pentagon dismissed this out of hand as well as China’s claim that it was not used for surveillance and had only limited navigation capability.

Biden had told reporters earlier Saturday that he was “going to deal with it” when asked about the ball.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard worked to clear the airspace and water under the balloon as it reached the ocean.

Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon descending into the water. US military jets were seen flying in the vicinity and ships were deployed in the water to mount the recovery operation.

Officials aimed to time the operation so they could salvage as much of the debris as possible before it sank into the ocean. The Pentagon had previously estimated that any debris field would be significant.

The balloon was spotted over the Carolinas on Saturday morning as it approached the coast.

In preparation for the operation, the FAA administration temporarily closed airspace over the Carolina coast, including airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, South Carolina. North Carolina.

The FAA diverted air traffic from the area and warned of delays due to flight restrictions.

The official Chinese government line is that the balloon is a weather research device.

The Coast Guard advised sailors to leave the area immediately due to US military operations “which present a significant danger”.

Biden had been inclined to drop the ball above the ground when he was first told about it on Tuesday, but Pentagon officials advised against it, warning that the potential risk to people on the ground l outweighed the assessment of potential gains from Chinese intelligence.

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America. “We are now assessing that this is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Brig said. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The uncensored reactions on the Chinese internet reflected the government’s official position that the United States was exaggerating the situation.

Some used it as a chance to poke fun at American defenses, saying he couldn’t even defend against a ball, and nationalist influencers jumped in to use the news to poke fun at the United States.

The Foreign Office stressed that the balloons’ travel was beyond its control and urged the United States not to “smear” it on the balloon base.