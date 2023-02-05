Best-Selling Book Shows Donald Trump Treated the White House Like a Movie or TV Concert: ‘Before I Was President’ – Digital World Acq (NASDAQ:DWAC)





A bestselling book published in 2022 that traces the rise of former President Donald Trump reveals how he felt about being in the Oval Office.

Trump ‘Scripting Out The Movie Of His Life’: Writing about how Trump rose from the ranks of real estate executive to President of the United States, author Maggie Haberman argues that Trump was not an actor, but that he was about to be one.

Haberman said Trumps was not an actor in the book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” published October 4, 2022.

He happened to play that role on television playing himself, Haberman told Deadline. That was really what he was doing, and he was constantly scripting this movie of his life.

Haberman highlights a phrase used by Trump to show how he views the role of president.

It’s interesting, one of the things he said to me in our interviews is that he said, before I became president, like it was some kind of show he was doing . I don’t think I’ve ever heard a former elected official refer to holding office before I became governor or before I became mayor, and that’s basically what he’s been doing all his life.

Haberman said she believes Trump sees his tenure as president as a role, not a liability.

Related Link: Trump Had A Plan To Unbutton His Shirt And Reveal The Superman Logo Underneath

A ‘Jurassic Park’ moment: In addition to Trump treating his time as president as a role, Haberman said the former president cared a lot about how the media reacted and portrayed him.

Realistically, he did things because he wanted to see how they would play out in the media, Haberman said.

The author said Trump had made progress during his tenure and had accomplishments outside of just being president.

Its goals were not the same as how Washington interpreted them.

Before being banned from social media platforms like Twitter, Trump was a digital media genius, according to Haberman.

He spent a lot of time and I show it in writing by studying what worked and what didn’t work on Twitter. I was really surprised to learn how much time he spent on it himself.

Haberman said Trump had tweet helpers for him before moving on to tweeting himself.

A person who previously worked on Trump’s Twitter feed once compared Trump taking over the account to the scene in Jurassic Park where the velociraptor learned to open doors.

Donald Trump is completely devoid of context and tends to treat many different situations as if they are all one piece, which is kind of how he bluffs his way through things. Twitter was ideal for him.

‘Stay tuned’: Since his ban on Twitter and other social media platforms, Trump has launched his own media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which includes social media platform Truth Social.

Trump Media & Technology Group is working on a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC.

When asked if her book could be made into a movie, Deadline said Haberman laughed and said, I don’t know. Stay tuned.

Originally published October 6, 2022.

Photo via Shutterstock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/22/10/29170151/before-i-did-the-presidency-new-book-shows-donald-trump-treated-president-role-like-movie-or-televis-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos