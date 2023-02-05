Everything you need to know about Asia’s largest helicopter factory that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil in Karnataka on Monday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil Asia’s largest helicopter manufacturing plant in Karnatakas Tumakuru which is also a new greenfield helicopter factory on Monday.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, this helicopter factory is the largest helicopter manufacturing plant in Asia and will initially produce light utility helicopters (LUH). LUH is a locally designed and developed 3-ton class single-engine multi-purpose utility helicopter with the unique feature of high maneuverability. The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, IMRH and Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in the future. The plant also has the potential to export civilian LUHs in the future. This facility will enable India to meet all its helicopter needs locally and achieve the distinction of enabling autonomy in the design, development and manufacture of helicopters in the country. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the factory will have a manufacturing setup that meets Industry 4.0 standards. Over the next 20 years, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the 3-15 ton class from Tumakuru. This will result in job creation for around 6,000 people in the region, the PMO said. The plant’s proximity to existing HAL facilities in Bengaluru will boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support the development of skills and infrastructure such as schools, colleges and residential areas. Medical and health care would also reach the community residing in the various nearby Panchayats, the defense ministry said. With the establishment of facilities such as the helicopter pad, flight hangar, final assembly hangar, structure assembly hangar, air traffic control and various support service facilities, l factory is fully operational. This factory is equipped with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 tools and techniques for its operations, the Ministry of Defense said. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the industrial township of Tumakuru. The industrial township development spread over 8,484 acres in three phases in Tumakuru under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program has been resumed under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two Jal Jeevan mission projects in Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 430 crore. The 147-dwelling multi-village water supply system of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 115 crore. The projects will facilitate the supply of drinking water for the inhabitants of the region.

