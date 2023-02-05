Esemka used the Gir logo, pasted on Jokowi’s official car in 2012

otomotifnet.com – Recently, Esemka gave some shocking news while attending the IIMS 2023 event.

Not only that, Esemka also showed off its new logo, which is said to be similar to an electric car manufacturer in China.

The new Esemka logo that appears is different from the previous version which used the letter “E” on the front with three flag-like trims.

The appearance of the new logo of a local brand that has a factory in Boyolali, Central Java, now looks more like the letter “M”.

(KOMPAS.com/STANLY RAVEL) Esemka’s new logo at IIMS 2023

Interestingly, there is a line in the middle of the letter “M”, which is the new Esemka logo.

If you look at it in more detail, it looks like the logo of a Chinese electric car manufacturer, namely Hozon Auto.

This is a sign of cooperation or collaboration between PT Solo Manufaktur Kreasi and Hozon Auto, which offers a range of electric cars.

Speaking of logo issues, in the past, Esemka used a gear-shaped logo.

This gear-shaped logo featured on Joko Widodo’s official car when he was mayor of Solo in early 2012.